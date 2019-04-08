The warning follows a heavy downpour that has wreaked havoc Accra and many other parts of the country.

The rainstorm also left many people displaced from their homes and properties running into thousands of cedis destroyed.

The Head of Forecasting at the Meteorological Service Department, Joseph Portuphy, has predicted more thunderstorms and heavy rains.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, he said the middle belt and coastal areas will be the most affected as Ghana enters the raining season.

“We are now in the rainy season, so definitely we should be expecting more of this. Especially those of us in the middle part of the country – the forest zone,” Mr. Portuphy said.

“Every three days we should be expecting more rains. Those along the coastal areas should also expect rains every five to six days.”

He added that the scorching nature of the sun indicates that the convective rains will be accompanied by a thunderstorm and strong winds.

“It will also depend on the type of rain that is coming. If is a convective rain, then definitely there will be a lot of thunderstorm and strong winds in it. If you look at how the sun is shining, there is a lot of energy in the atmosphere and coupled with that it will give us strong winds with thunderstorms and heavy rains,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the latest rainstorm to hit the country came on Sunday, leading to the flooding of Accra and its environs.

Areas like the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kanashie and Ashaiman, among others, were all left flooded after the downpour.