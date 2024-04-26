President Akufo-Addo commissions 15MW Solar Power Plant in Kaleo

Commissioning the Project, President Akufo-Addo said the project confirmed the commitment of government to diversify the country’s energy generation portfolio and also increase Ghana and Volta River Authority (VRA) generation capacity by 15MW.

“The commissioning of this solar power plant is not just about providing electricity but investing in renewable energy infrastructure, we are securing a reliable source of electricity and creating new opportunities for economic growth and job creation”, he said.

He said the first and second phase of the projects will now deliver a combined power supply of about 28MW at no additional cost due to competent technical inputs.

He said government will continue to invest in the electricity transmission network to enable the country to evacuate more reliable renewable energy through the national grid to support the extension of electricity to all parts of the country.

“This project will not only empower homes and businesses, but also serve as a catalyst for development in the Upper West Region, attracting investment and spurring innovation”, he said.

The President commended the project contractor, Elecnor S. A. from Spain, the consultant, Tractebel Engineering and VRA for executing the project to expectation.

“There is the need for everyone to support the sustainable operation of this facility and together each of us will play our small part to help build our beloved motherland for the benefit of ourselves and future generations, let us continue to work together towards harnessing the full potential of renewable energy and building a brighter tomorrow for all our citizens”, he said.

He said his government had invested heavily in the electricity transmission network to enable them evacuate more renewable energy through the national grid to support the extension of electricity across the country.

The Board Chairman of the Volta River Authority, Mr. Kofi Tutu Agyare, said it was a great joy to witness the confirmation of the authority’s commitment to increase renewable energy footprints, particularly at a time the country strives to achieve energy access and energy efficiency.

“Together with the Ministry of Energy and our sister institutions in the electricity value chain, we are poised to help government achieve the national energy transition goal of installing some 150GW of solar generation by the year 2060”, he said

He said the completion of the plant has enormous benefits for the Kaleo community and Northern parts of the country which will contribute to the country’s efforts towards reducing national carbon emissions.

“It is imperative to note that VRA as part of our corporate social responsibility, has undertaken the rehabilitation of the Kaleo D/A Primary School by providing them with sanitary infrastructure, a library, refurbished canteen, and a general facelift of the school’s environment,” he said.

“To the people of Kaleo, we pledge our continuous support towards sustainable development of your community. As a socially responsible organisation, we shall be guided by the tenets of our Community Development Programme Framework, in promoting, empowering and developing all our impacted areas,” he noted.