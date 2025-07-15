NPP’s Socrate Safo offers ideas to help NDC grow creative industry

Veteran Ghanaian filmmaker and New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Socrate Safo, has openly expressed admiration for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), stating that the NDC demonstrates greater appreciation for the creative arts sector than the governing NPP.

In an interview with Joy FM’s Kwame Dadzie, Safo said he was not afraid of any backlash from his party colleagues over his opinion, adding that he still stands by his previous comments expressing jealousy towards creatives appointed by the NDC government.

According to the former Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture, the NDC appears to have a deeper understanding of the creative industry and gives its players more opportunities and recognition.

Safo asserted,

Not everybody understands. Some do, some don’t. And in politics, there are some people who take everything you say as negative. But we must come clean

Despite remaining loyal to the NPP, Safo revealed that he has actively reached out to key figures in the creative space to offer his expertise and ideas. He disclosed that he contacted Rex Omar, the Presidential Staffer responsible for the Black Star Experience, to question why he wasn’t invited to contribute to the initiative.

He stated,

I called Rex Omar because I had ideas to share and wanted to be part of the conversation

He also reached out to actress and producer Kafui Danku, highlighting the ongoing challenges within the creative industry.