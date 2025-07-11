Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed( 7- 11 July)

Too busy for the buzz? Your weekly entertainment round-up has you covered

Life moves quickly , and in Ghana’s entertainment world, it’s even faster. That’s why Your Weekly Pulse is here to catch you up on the hottest moments, scandals, and stories that set timelines ablaze. From viral music drama to courtroom chaos, here are the top five headlines you may have missed this week.

1. Agradaa’s legal woes deepen with fresh court summons

Just days into serving a 15-year jail sentence, Nana Agradaa's legal troubles are far from over. A new court summons has been issued after a video allegedly showing her insulting pastors resurfaced online. The controversial footage, which the court deems potentially offensive, could result in further charges. Read full story

2. Agradaa's brother reportedly locks out her husband

Agradaa's brother allegedly locked out her husband, Angel Asiamah, from her private property. This dramatic family feud surfaced shortly after Asiamah announced a new church schedule in her absence. The standoff has sparked a heated debate about loyalty, inheritance, and power within the embattled televangelist’s inner circle. Read full story

Nana Agradaa ties the Knot with junior pastor Asiamah

3. DJ Azonto demands $100M from Medikal over ‘Alla’ phrase

DJ Azonto isn’t playing. He’s demanding a jaw-dropping $100 million, along with luxury items like diamond chains and Rolls Royce cars, from rapper Medikal for allegedly using the phrase “Alla” in his new track Shoulder without permission. Medikal, however, has dismissed the claim with the viral retort, “Killa Ntua!” Read full story

4. Prisons PRO shuts down rumours about Agradaa’s disappearance

After wild rumours on social media suggested Agradaa had vanished from Nsawam Prison, the Ghana Prisons Service has spoken. PRO Adamu Latif confirmed that the televangelist is indeed in custody and receiving the standard treatment afforded to all inmates. No disappearance, no special treatment, just hard time. Read full story

5. Former manager says Stonebwoy originated afro-dancehall

The debate over who truly invented Afro-Dancehall is heating up again, but Stonebwoy’s former manager Karl Kporgla Gidiglo is making it clear: “Let’s set the record straight. Stonebwoy coined it.” He praised the musician for blending African rhythms with Dancehall during a time when the sound wasn’t widely accepted. Read full story