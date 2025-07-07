More trouble for Agradaa as court summons her over pastor’s leaked video

Embattled Ghanaian televangelist, Evangelist Mama Pat, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has been summoned to appear in court once again following her recent 15-year imprisonment for fraud.

On Monday, 7 July 2025, a judge at the Accra Circuit Court ordered that the founder of Heaven Way International Ministries be brought from Nsawam Prison to appear in court for a final ruling in a separate, ongoing legal matter. The case was filed by fellow preacher Reverend Appiah, also known as Appiah Biblical.

Agradaa’s lawyer disclosed the new court directive in an interview with the media following court proceedings.

Reverend Appiah Biblical, speaking to the press after the hearing, stated that Agradaa’s legal team had attempted to get the case dismissed. However, the court rejected the application and instead directed the defence to open their case.

Agradaa

Subsequently, a warrant was issued for Agradaa’s appearance at the next hearing, scheduled for 30 July 2025.

The case stems from a long-standing dispute between Nana Agradaa—then a traditional priestess—and Appiah Biblical. Years ago, Appiah sued Agradaa and several others after he was allegedly assaulted by individuals he claimed were acting on her instructions.

He also accused Agradaa of leaking private footage of him allegedly engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a married woman. The footage was broadcast without his consent on Thunder TV (now Today’s TV) and circulated widely on social media in 2021.

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa

The feud reportedly began after a disagreement involving GH₵10,000, which Agradaa claimed was taken from her by Appiah Biblical. The evangelist was later arrested and charged with possession of indecent material after Appiah filed a police complaint.

The court granted Agradaa bail on 18 July 2024, setting the amount at GH₵200,000, with two sureties required.

Appiah also accused Agradaa of defamation, alleging she mocked his leaked images and even labelled his photos on alcoholic drinks she sold at the time.

In March 2025, Agradaa took to social media claiming she had won the case against Appiah Biblical. She and her lawyer stated that the Accra Circuit Court had dismissed Appiah’s lawsuit and fined him GH₵15,000.