Chief priestess-turned-evangelist, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has been convicted by the Circuit Court in Accra for "charlatanic advertisement" and "defrauding by false pretence."

The charges relate to a televised broadcast she aired in 2022, during which she falsely claimed to possess supernatural powers to "double money" for members of the public. These claims lured multiple individuals into parting with substantial sums of money in the hope of receiving multiplied returns.

Although a final sentence has not yet been issued, the court has ordered a pregnancy test to be conducted in accordance with sentencing protocols. Nana Agradaa has been taken to a hospital for this examination before the court proceeds with sentencing.

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has signed a new contract with AFC Bournemouth until 2030, rejecting reported interest from Manchester United and Tottenham to stay at the Premier League club.

Further directives from the court are expected in the coming days as the case progresses to its final stage.

The founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion Ministries, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng alias Nana Agradaa who is facing multiple criminal charges in various courts was rearrested on Monday, January 16, 2023, after making an appearance before the Accra Circuit Court 4.

The court on Monday adjourned her case to Friday, January 20, 2023, but before Agradaa could leave the court premises, she was picked up by the police in relation to another case.

Nana Agradaa has three different cases before three Circuit Courts in Accra on various counts of defrauding by false pretences and charlatanic advertisement in the media.

She is also facing trial for her alleged role in the assault of one Prophet Akwasi Appiah, alias Appiah Biblical in 2020.