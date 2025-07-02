Samini applauds Mahama’s ORAL team, backs anti-corruption efforts

Renowned reggae-dancehall musician Samini, born Emmanuel Andrew Samini, has publicly praised President John Dramani Mahama’s administration for taking decisive steps to combat corruption.

Despite being a known supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samini lauded the current government's bold actions against former officials implicated in alleged financial misconduct.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, the My Own hitmaker expressed his approval of the government’s anti-corruption initiatives, particularly those led by the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team, the Attorney-General’s office, and other state investigative bodies.

Samini

As I speak to you, currently what we are seeing, I am a happy Ghanaian, and I like the fact that people are being brought to book and justice is being served, or it seems like justice is going to be served

Samini emphasised that his support for national progress and accountability outweighs any political affiliations.

I won’t sit here and walk on eggshells because I think that maybe a certain favourite of mine might be in trouble because there are issues

Samini Dagaati

READ MORE: Nigerian musician 2Face Idibia explains why men are made to be with multiple women

Although he composed a campaign song for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2024 elections, Samini stressed that all public officials, regardless of political party, should face justice if found guilty of misappropriating state resources.

I believe that if you are put in a public office, it is your responsibility to save Ghana and keep the public purse at heart. But if you come and do anything dubious, you should be brought to book

,the musician explained.

Samini

The celebrated musician reserved special praise for both President Mahama and the judiciary for their efforts in ensuring accountability.

The President and the judiciary system are doing a good job. So far, I would say that's the area where I have seen a lot of action. Anything else, I think, is too early to throw too much light on