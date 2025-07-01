Dada Joe is no fraudster – Ghanaian youth protest his extradition to the US

Ghanaian youth groups have launched a #FreeDadaJoe campaign in response to the high-profile arrest, detention, and impending extradition of Ghanaian businessman Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, widely known as Dada Joe Remix, to the United States.

Dada Joe is a prominent Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist who became entwined in legal turmoil after being accused by the FBI of orchestrating a $100 million romance-fraud syndicate targeting US citizens. In June 2025, he was arrested following a collaborative operation involving Interpol and the FBI after such allegations surfaced. Later that month, he was extradited to the US and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Reacting to the arrest, youth leaders and civic organisations have come together to denounce what they perceive as a miscarriage of justice:

Free Dada Joe, he’s not a fraudster. He’s a businessman,

they chanted in recent video on social media.

Dada Joe Remix,” a Ghanaian businessman, has been extradited to the United States to face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. His arrest in Ghana on 28th May 2025 followed a formal extradition request from the U.S.

According to a report by the US Department of Justice, Boateng was indicted in the District of Arizona on 30th May 2025. U.S. court records released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office allege that Boateng and his associates operated a romance and inheritance scam between 2013 and 2023. This scheme reportedly involved deceiving elderly victims into believing they were entitled to gold and jewels, which could only be released after they paid fabricated taxes and fees.