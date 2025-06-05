Fresh details emerge about Dada Joe Remix’s alleged arrest by FBI over millions

Fresh revelations have surfaced following reports of the alleged arrest of Ghanaian businessman Joseph Boateng, widely known as Dada Joe, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

On 27 May 2025, social media was abuzz with claims that Dada Joe had been apprehended by the FBI over suspected involvement in fraudulent activities.

In the wake of these reports, Ghanaian entertainer Showboy made several claims regarding the case. According to him, the FBI had been monitoring Dada Joe’s activities as far back as 2017 or 2018.

He further alleged that authorities had been unable to arrest the businessman at the time due to alleged protection from the then-governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He was wanted by the Feds since 2017/2018... The NPP government protected him... He paid a lot of money to keep himself in Ghana, yet he didn’t stop showing off. He took the world into his own hands and kept abusing the power of the universe. It’s a spiritual punishment, and he has to endure it alone. Don’t cry for anybody who shed blood and used bad voodoo to ruin others’ lives!

,Showboy stated.

Recent developments suggest the allegations are serious. Excerpts from documents circulating on social media detail claims that Dada Joe defrauded various individuals of approximately $2.9 million.

The documents further reveal that some alleged accomplices confirmed the bank accounts used in the transactions were registered in Boateng’s name.

A review of Boateng’s bank account records received from EOCO reflects that Boateng used a phone number linked to him in this scheme. These bank account records also show that between May 2016 and May 2018, Boateng received wire transfers totalling approximately $2.9 million. These transfers all came directly from known fraud suspects or admitted co-conspirators, the document reads.

Additional documents reportedly obtained show that Dada Joe is facing two federal charges in the United States:

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud, in violation of Title 18 of the United States Code — a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment.

Conspiracy to commit money laundering, which also carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.