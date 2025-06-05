Captain Planet defends Mahama’s GH¢1 fuel levy; urges Ghanaians to pay

Ghanaian musician Captain Planet, a member of the now-defunct hiplife group 4×4, has publicly declared his support for the controversial GH¢1 fuel levy introduced under President John Mahama’s new administration.

In a strongly worded post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on 4th June 2025, the rapper expressed his willingness to pay the levy, citing national development and stable electricity as worthy outcomes.

Captain Planet, who has previously identified as a loyal supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Akufo-Addo government, urged Ghanaians to refrain from politicising policy measures and instead focus on collective progress.

I paid all these taxes on a single product under the NPP government, so how much is GH¢1 if it will help me enjoy stable electricity? Put politics aside, let’s build the nation. Me, I say go pay—what be your problem?”

Reiterating his stance, he added:

I promise to pay the one cedi fuel levy so I can enjoy my stable electricity. We’re building a nation, not a political party. All hands on deck.

He further encouraged citizens to replicate the same energy shown during the NPP’s term by supporting initiatives under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if they contribute to national development.

The same way we paid all those levies under the NPP government, we should be able to pay for the NDC government too—for a better Ghana

Captain Planet’s comments follow the passage of the Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was approved in Parliament on Tuesday, 3rd June. The bill, introduced under a certificate of urgency by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, imposes a GH¢1 levy on every litre of petroleum products sold.

The new levy is expected to generate approximately GH¢5.7 billion to address Ghana’s ballooning energy sector debt, which currently stands at $3.1 billion. This debt comprises arrears owed to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), fuel suppliers, and other industry stakeholders. According to the Ministry of Finance, at least $3.7 billion is required to settle these obligations fully.

The sector minister, Dr Ato Forson explained that the levy would help stabilise the energy sector and contribute towards ending the country’s persistent power outages, commonly known as dumsor.