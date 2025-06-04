'It wasn’t the lawyers; it was me' – Agradaa claims credit for Wontumi’s release

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Nana Agradaa, has claimed spiritual credit for the release of Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, following his recent detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

During a live session on her TikTok account, Agradaa expressed bewilderment over the public reaction to Wontumi’s release on 2 June 2025. She stated that her visit to EOCO’s headquarters earlier that day coincided with the politician’s release—a moment she attributed not to legal intervention, but to her spiritual influence.

Please, I am not the one who bailed him out. It was my anointing that led to his release. It was my favour that brought him freedom. That is all

Agradaa

Agradaa, who leads the Heaven Way Chapel International Ministries, insisted that Ghanaians should not attribute Chairman Wontumi’s release to any legal process or political pressure, but rather to her divine grace. She reaffirmed in the same video that, regardless of public opinion, her spiritual presence was a key factor in the outcome.

Yesterday, when I visited EOCO, my blessings flowed across the premises and even reached our dear brother, Chairman Wontumi, which led to him no longer being held by EOCO

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa

She further explained that those who are truly anointed bring blessings wherever they go, adding a prophetic declaration for her viewers: “If you are watching this video, I prophesy that your feet will also bring blessings wherever you go.”

Agradaa’s comments have stirred debate online, with some questioning her motives, while others see it as another bold assertion from one of Ghana’s most polarising religious figures.

Chairman Wontumi and serving as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was arrested on May 27, 2025, by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) following an appearance at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

His arrest was linked to serious allegations including fraud, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state. The investigation forms part of a broader probe into international organised crime. EOCO is working in collaboration with global law enforcement agencies, and efforts are underway to recover suspected proceeds of crime and prevent the dissipation of assets.

Chairman Wontumi was detained after his arrest and later granted bail set at GH₵50 million, with two sureties required to justify their assets. Although his legal team fulfilled the bail conditions, his release was delayed due to a legal challenge filed against the terms of the bail. The application was eventually withdrawn, allowing his release on June 2, 2025. A fellow member of the NPP, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, assisted in providing the necessary sureties.

The arrest triggered significant reactions within the NPP. Supporters protested at EOCO’s headquarters, demanding his release and expressing concerns that the bail conditions were politically motivated. The situation stirred internal discussions in the party, especially given Wontumi’s strong influence in the Ashanti Region, a key NPP stronghold.