Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been released by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after spending six days in custody.

His release was confirmed by NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, while addressing the media and party supporters who had gathered at EOCO headquarters in Accra.

On Friday, 30th May, Chairman Wontumi’s lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, announced that his client had met the bail conditions of GH₵50 million with two sureties, both to be justified.

However, his release was delayed due to a request for a review of the bail conditions. That request was later withdrawn on Monday, 2nd June.

Confirming his release, Mr Kodua expressed appreciation to former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, for helping to secure Wontumi’s bail.

God bless Dr Bryan Acheampong for stepping in when things got difficult by presenting his properties to secure Chairman Wontumi’s release. This morning, all his properties were verified, allowing Wontumi to be released.

He added:

We want to caution the NDC that if they want to go the legal route, we’ll meet them in court. The NPP has senior lawyers. Chairman Wontumi has been released and is now home to rest.

Chairman Wontumi was picked up by EOCO officers on Tuesday, 27th May, as part of ongoing investigations into multiple alleged criminal offences, including fraud, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state.

According to Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem-Sai, the investigation is running alongside asset recovery efforts aimed at preventing the dissipation of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Chairman Wontumi is also believed to be linked to a wider international organised crime network. EOCO is reportedly working with global law enforcement agencies as part of that line of inquiry.