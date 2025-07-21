Gloria Sarfo hits back at critics over concerns about Ghana's Film industry

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has addressed the backlash following her candid remarks about the declining state of the country's film industry, particularly in response to criticisms from media personality George Quaye.

In a strongly worded Instagram post dated 15 July 2025, Sarfo voiced her frustration over what she described as the stagnation of Ghana’s movie sector and the persistent neglect of talented professionals.

She lamented,

The movie industry is not progressing, and countless skilled individuals are being wasted due to a severe lack of opportunities and productions

Gloria Sarfo

Her statements stirred significant controversy among industry players, some of whom deemed her assessment overly negative and unhelpful. A number of critics accused her of exaggerating the issue to draw attention to herself, questioning her own contribution to the sector beyond her on-screen roles.

In a follow-up Instagram post on 20 July 2025, Sarfo passionately defended her stance. She clarified that her comments were not intended to belittle anyone or tarnish the image of the industry but rather stemmed from a sincere desire to see it thrive.

She explained,

God knows I didn’t post that for clout chasing! I did not mean to demean anyone or my country! My intention was purely from a place of concern and passion for our industry,

Sarfo also expressed dismay at the response from some emerging talents she had hoped to uplift.

she wrote,

They know I have always championed this cause, silently fighting for an industry I believe in. Yet, it’s disheartening to see some, including young talents I was trying to uplift, respond with ignorance and disrespect

The actress went on to condemn the personal attacks she received from media pundits, noting that the focus had shifted from the real issues she raised to undermining her brand.

Some pundits have used their platforms to insult my personality and undermine my brand. Should we all just pretend everything is fine? Let’s ignore the painful truths about our industry. Yes, we operate in a perfect environment where no talent is wasted, producers treat their actors exceptionally well, and Ghanaian filmmakers crank out thousands of movies annually

Concluding her post, Sarfo hinted at stepping back from her public advocacy for the film industry, citing advice from loved ones to prioritise her personal growth and career.

Until then, I wish everyone the best. ‘Momma yƐn nk) so aa, nnunu yƐn ho, na yƐn sere.’ Truly, this is an industry that may not deserve the fight. I rest my case! Like my loved ones say, ‘Gloria, focus on your brand. I suppose it’s about time!’ This is not a plea for sympathy