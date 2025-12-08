Coach Ibrahim Anyass granted bail in alleged sexual abuse case of teen footballer Ransford Owusu Ansah

The Ghanaian football community has been shaken by the ongoing investigation into the death of teenage footballer Ransford Owusu Ansah, amid allegations of sexual abuse involving his coach, Ibrahim Anyass of Siano Soccer Academy.

In a recent development, the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) Court has granted Anyass bail, setting the amount at GHS 50,000 and requiring two sureties as the legal proceedings continue.

Ransford Ansah

Bail and Legal Proceedings

Coach Anyass, who faces serious allegations of sexually abusing the late Ransford, has been released on bail while the investigation continues. The court stipulated the conditions of bail to ensure the suspect remains available for further legal processes. The case has drawn nationwide attention due to the sensitivity of the allegations and the tragic death of the young footballer.

While the specific jail terms for any potential conviction will depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation and trial.

Ransford Owusu Ansah passed away on 28 February 2025. Prior to his death, he reportedly confided in his mother about sexual abuse at the hands of Coach Anyass. Following his death, the Ghana Police Service promptly launched an investigation, which was later transferred to the Homicide Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in recognition of the seriousness of the case.

Medical reports indicated that Ransford had been undergoing treatment for liver and kidney complications at two facilities, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and the Maternal and Child Health Hospital in Kumasi. Authorities have secured court orders to access his full medical records, which are central to determining any link between the alleged abuse and his untimely death.

The case has generated widespread public concern and outrage. Social media platforms have seen campaigns under hashtags such as #JusticeForRansford, calling for accountability and stronger protective measures for young athletes.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has described the allegations as “grave” and has pledged full support for the investigation.

Meanwhile, Siano Soccer Academy has suspended Coach Anyass and committed to cooperating fully with authorities.

