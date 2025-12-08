Dzodze SHS: Victims shares details of alleged rape, abortion threats by headmaster

A final-year student of Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School in the Ketu North Municipality has accused the headmaster, Mr Joshua Vidzro, of sexually assaulting her and threatening her life after she became pregnant.

In an interview with Fafa FM in Dzodze and in an audio recording obtained by Citi News, the student alleged that the incident occurred when she accompanied the headmaster and another woman to take a sick colleague to hospital. On the return journey, the third person left, leaving the student alone with Mr Vidzro.

She claimed the headmaster bought her food, took her to an apartment he said belonged to him, locked the door, threw away the keys, and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her despite her protests.

“After eating, I went to throw the pack away. When I returned, he had locked the door and thrown the keys outside. He carried me to the bedroom while I was shouting. He removed my clothes and forced himself on me,” the student recounted.

She said she began feeling unwell last week, underwent tests, and was confirmed pregnant. When she informed the headmaster, she alleges he threatened to kill her if she did not terminate the pregnancy.

A second student, aged 14, has reportedly made similar allegations against the same headmaster.

Following the accusations, the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Volta Region has directed Mr Joshua Vidzro to step aside with immediate effect.

In a statement, the GES instructed the headmaster to hand over all school property, records, and responsibilities to the Ketu North Municipal Director of Education and to have no further contact with students pending a full investigation.

The Municipal Director of Education has assumed temporary administration of Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School.

The Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education have reiterated that the safety and welfare of students remain their highest priority and that all allegations of misconduct will be thoroughly investigated.