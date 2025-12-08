Advertisement

Ghana eyes 60,000-seat stadium as Sports Minister calls for corporate support

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:19 - 08 December 2025
Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams
Ghana’s government is planning to build a 60,000-capacity stadium as part of efforts to host bigger sporting events, the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has said.

Government alone has never done sports and succeeded. Corporate should come on board. Government creates the enabling environment for the private/corporate to extend their support

Adams said. He added that corporate investment is needed for sports development, while the government focuses on creating the right environment, including regulatory and strategic support.

There are plans to build a 60,000 capacity olympics stadium here in Ghana because we need to start looking at bigger events,
the minister said. On government funding for the national football team, Adams noted that the recent GH¢150 million allocation by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is strictly for the Black Stars and does not cover fans.

He also warned Ghanaians against paying third parties for World Cup arrangements.

Don't advance money to anybody in the name of protocol arrangement to USA, Canada and Mexico for the World Cup. That would be my basic advice to all

he said. The ministry is also working on upgrading existing facilities, including Essipong Stadium, which has fallen into disrepair. Planned improvements include seating replacement, lighting and scoreboard upgrades, and enhancements to sanitary and corporate facilities.

Adams said the government has begun engaging corporate Ghana through meetings and initiatives aimed at attracting private funding for domestic football, youth development, and league improvement.

He stressed that the success of the new stadium and sports projects will rely heavily on strong public-private collaboration.

