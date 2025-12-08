5 times GES has interdicted teachers, headmasters in 2025

The interdiction of the Headmaster of Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School over alleged sexual misconduct has renewed public concern about the growing number of professional misconduct cases in second-cycle institutions.

Throughout 2025, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has taken several disciplinary actions, ranging from alleged sexual misconduct to the diversion of food items meant for students. According to the Service, these actions are essential to ensure student safety and maintain professional standards while investigations proceed.

1. Tsito SECTECH headmaster and staff interdicted

Tsito SHS bus

In January 2025, the GES interdicted Rev Joy Kafui Akpebu, Headmaster of Tsito Secondary Technical School in the Volta Region, along with storekeeper Sylvanus Awunyo and driver Kwame Ampeh. The interdiction followed allegations of diverting more than 100 cartons of tinned tomatoes meant for student meals. The suspension was initiated to facilitate a fair and uninterrupted investigation.

2. Piina SHS headmaster interdicted

On 6 February 2025, the GES interdicted the Headmaster of Piina Senior High School, Adams Mahama Issahaku, after food items were allegedly discovered in his official pick-up vehicle en route to Wa. A letter dated 7 February and signed by Regional Director Razak Z. Abdul-Korah clarified that the interdiction was a procedural step and did not amount to a declaration of guilt.

3. KNUST SHS assistant headmaster removed

KNUST SHS student finally speaks out after fondling scandal with Assistant Headmaster

The GES removed the Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academics at KNUST SHS, Charles A. Aidoo, on 29 September 2025. This followed a viral video that allegedly captured him in a compromising situation with a female student. A statement from the Service confirmed that he had also been barred from visiting the school while investigations continued.

4. Okadjakrom SHTS teacher interdicted

Mr Richard Tibetor of Okadjakrom Senior High Technical School in the Jasikan Municipality was interdicted on 2 October 2025 after a viral video allegedly showed him engaging in sexual misconduct with a female student. The GES described the conduct as unacceptable and a breach of the professional code, adding that he had been barred from the school premises pending investigations.

5. Dzodze-Penyi SHS headmaster interdicted

On 6 December 2025, the GES directed the Headmaster of Dzodze-Penyi SHS, Mr Joshua Vidzro, to step aside following allegations of sexual misconduct with female students. He was instructed to hand over all official duties to the Municipal Director of Education for Ketu North and vacate the campus by 8 December. He must also remain available to support the investigation and avoid any contact with the students involved.

Conclusion