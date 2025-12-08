Advertisement

5 times GES has interdicted teachers, headmasters in 2025

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 15:50 - 08 December 2025
GES
Advertisement

The interdiction of the Headmaster of Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School over alleged sexual misconduct has renewed public concern about the growing number of professional misconduct cases in second-cycle institutions.

Advertisement

Throughout 2025, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has taken several disciplinary actions, ranging from alleged sexual misconduct to the diversion of food items meant for students. According to the Service, these actions are essential to ensure student safety and maintain professional standards while investigations proceed.

ALSO READ: Pressure mounts on US to extradite Ofori-Atta to Ghana as petition surpasses 3,000 signatures

1. Tsito SECTECH headmaster and staff interdicted

Tsito SHS bus
Advertisement

In January 2025, the GES interdicted Rev Joy Kafui Akpebu, Headmaster of Tsito Secondary Technical School in the Volta Region, along with storekeeper Sylvanus Awunyo and driver Kwame Ampeh. The interdiction followed allegations of diverting more than 100 cartons of tinned tomatoes meant for student meals. The suspension was initiated to facilitate a fair and uninterrupted investigation.

2. Piina SHS headmaster interdicted

On 6 February 2025, the GES interdicted the Headmaster of Piina Senior High School, Adams Mahama Issahaku, after food items were allegedly discovered in his official pick-up vehicle en route to Wa. A letter dated 7 February and signed by Regional Director Razak Z. Abdul-Korah clarified that the interdiction was a procedural step and did not amount to a declaration of guilt.

ALSO READ: Former NAFCO boss fights EOCO over property freeze, alleges rights violations

Advertisement

3. KNUST SHS assistant headmaster removed

Latest Update on KNUST SHS Assistant Headmaster Removed by GES over Leaked Video
KNUST SHS student finally speaks out after fondling scandal with Assistant Headmaster

The GES removed the Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academics at KNUST SHS, Charles A. Aidoo, on 29 September 2025. This followed a viral video that allegedly captured him in a compromising situation with a female student. A statement from the Service confirmed that he had also been barred from visiting the school while investigations continued.

4. Okadjakrom SHTS teacher interdicted

Advertisement

Mr Richard Tibetor of Okadjakrom Senior High Technical School in the Jasikan Municipality was interdicted on 2 October 2025 after a viral video allegedly showed him engaging in sexual misconduct with a female student. The GES described the conduct as unacceptable and a breach of the professional code, adding that he had been barred from the school premises pending investigations.

ALSO READ: Former President Kufuor passes a damning verdict on Akufo-Addo’s latter years in office

5. Dzodze-Penyi SHS headmaster interdicted

On 6 December 2025, the GES directed the Headmaster of Dzodze-Penyi SHS, Mr Joshua Vidzro, to step aside following allegations of sexual misconduct with female students. He was instructed to hand over all official duties to the Municipal Director of Education for Ketu North and vacate the campus by 8 December. He must also remain available to support the investigation and avoid any contact with the students involved.

Conclusion

The disciplinary actions taken throughout 2025 reflect the Ghana Education Service’s intensified efforts to address misconduct and protect students across the country. While the investigations remain ongoing, the consistent enforcement of professional standards demonstrates the Service’s commitment to accountability.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Great Ampong
Entertainment
09.12.2025
Great Ampong dismisses claims Daddy Lumba was bedridden for 17 years
Minority demands immediate withdrawal of letter declaring Kpandai seat vacant
News
09.12.2025
Minority demands immediate withdrawal of letter declaring Kpandai seat vacant
Ghanaian Swimmer opens up on heartbreaking Olympic dream, now works as a labourer
Sports
09.12.2025
Ghanaian Swimmer opens up on heartbreaking Olympic dream, now works as a labourer
McDan Chair Dr Daniel McKorley Shares Key Life Lessons on Resilience and Discipline
News
09.12.2025
McDan Chair Dr Daniel McKorley Shares Key Life Lessons on Resilience and Discipline
ECOWAS declares regional state of emergency amid surge of coups in West Africa
News
09.12.2025
ECOWAS declares regional state of emergency amid surge of coups in West Africa
US woman deletes video, blocks CID after alleged kidnapping claim - Ghana Police Service
Entertainment
09.12.2025
US woman deletes video, blocks CID after alleged kidnapping claim - Ghana Police Service