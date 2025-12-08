Former NAFCO boss fights EOCO over property freeze, alleges rights violations

The former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Abdul-Wahab Hanan, has filed a motion at the High Court seeking to overturn a freezing order placed on several of his properties in Tamale.

In an affidavit sworn on 9 December 2025, Hanan argues that the order was imposed without notifying him, a move he says violates his constitutional right to a fair hearing.

It will be recalled that Hanan and his wife were arrested on 25 June 2025 in a joint operation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) following allegations of financial misconduct, including claims of stealing over GH¢61 million and money laundering during his tenure.

Hanan Abdul-Wahab

On 21 October 2025, the court confirmed EOCO’s ex parte application to freeze four properties deemed “tainted” under Sections 33, 34 and 35 of the Economic and Organised Crime Act, 2010 (Act 804).

The affected assets include a three-bedroom house in Kpalsi (GPS: NS-056-9690), an uncompleted storey building in Gumani near the Baobab Guest House (GPS: NR-151-7759), a 0.27-acre plot at Estate Junction on Dagomba Street (GPS: NS-320-6111) and a 0.29-acre plot at Workers College (GPS: NR-000-8199).

In the affidavit, the former NAFCO boss argues that EOCO carried out unlawful searches at his residences in Accra and Tamale while he was in custody, without a warrant or any stated justification.

The affidavit reads:

While under arrest and in the custody of the Respondent, I was forcibly taken by the Respondent to my houses in Accra and Tamale for a search to be conducted by the Respondent without being shown any warrant for the search or informed of the specific reasons for the search thereby violating my right to privacy.

EOCO

Hanan denies any link between the frozen properties and proceeds of crime, insisting that some of the assets were acquired long before his appointment at NAFCO. He stated:

My property with GPS Address NS-056-9690, Kpalsi, Tamale, was acquired by me in 2011. I completed construction of the house thereon in 2013 and performed a part of my marriage ceremony in my Islamic marriage to my wife in 2013 in that house.

He also disputes ownership of two of the frozen properties. He claims the uncompleted building in Gumani is not his, while the 0.27-acre plot at Estate Junction belonged to Al-Qarni Enterprise and was transferred to OSGAF Furniture Enterprise in 2022, prior to any investigation.

EOCO on manhunt for 6 individuals involved in financial crimes

Hanan further argues that EOCO has failed to prove that the assets constitute “tainted property” arising from criminal activity as defined by law. He describes the freezing order as disproportionate and an infringement on his rights to property ownership, privacy and the presumption of innocence.