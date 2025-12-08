Advertisement

Family of Daddy Lumba seeks court order to block release of musician’s body

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:10 - 08 December 2025
Five individuals who identify themselves as close maternal relatives of the late highlife icon Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known to the nation as Daddy Lumba, have taken legal action at the High Court in Accra to stop his body from being released without their authorisation.

The applicants, Obaapanyin Afia Adomah Pakoso, Robert Gyamfi (also known as Wofa Yaw Poku Asuafua), Georgina Gyamfi, Ernestina Fosuh, and Nana Afia Kobi Pakoso, all reside in Kumasi.

In a writ filed on 3 December, they request that the court instruct the third defendant, Transitions Funeral Home, to retain custody of the late musician’s remains unless they themselves approve otherwise.

The defendants in the case are Kofi Owusu Abuakwa of Kumasi, CAL Bank Ghana, and Transitions Funeral Home in Accra.

Among the reliefs being sought is an order compelling Transitions Funeral Home not to release Daddy Lumba’s body to any party without the plaintiffs’ knowledge, consent, and approval. They are further asking the court to intervene in matters relating to the Daddy Lumba Memorial Foundation account held at CAL Bank, which is believed to be designated for funeral-related expenses.

The family is calling for the first defendant, together with members of a committee that has since been dissolved, to be barred from accessing or operating the account. They also want the court to require the first defendant to account for, refund, and surrender any money or items withdrawn from the account following the committee’s dissolution. Additionally, they seek an order preventing CAL Bank from processing cheques signed by the first defendant or anyone acting on his behalf.

The plaintiffs are also urging the court to instruct the bank to remove the current signatories and replace them with representatives chosen by Daddy Lumba’s immediate family to form a newly established committee.

In their final request, they are seeking a perpetual injunction preventing the defendants, or anyone acting under their direction, from taking any steps connected to the organisation or performance of the late musician’s funeral rites.

Daddy Lumba’s burial has been scheduled for Saturday, 13 December.

