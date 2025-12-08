Pressure mounts on US to extradite Ofori-Atta to Ghana as petition surpasses 3,000 signatures

A public petition addressed to the US Embassy in Accra calling for the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has surpassed 3,100 signatures as of Monday, 8 December 2025.

The petition, launched by Professor Stephen Kweku Asare on 2 December, urges American authorities to cooperate with the Government of Ghana to facilitate the extradition of Mr Ofori-Atta, who has been formally charged with corruption and economic crimes.

It appeals to the Embassy to assist in verifying Mr Ofori-Atta’s whereabouts, support collaboration between US and Ghanaian authorities, and expedite the processing of any formal extradition request.

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, also known as Kwaku Azar via Metrotvonline

The petition emphasises that it does not declare the former minister guilty but insists that “the law must take its course.” Several signatories left comments supporting the extradition of the former Finance Minister.

It will be recalled that in June 2025, INTERPOL placed Mr Ofori-Atta on its Red Notice list following a request from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), after he failed to return to Ghana for questioning in connection with investigations into alleged irregular financial transactions during his tenure. However, INTERPOL has since removed the details of Mr Ofori-Atta from its Red Notice website.

Meanwhile, the OSP has formally charged Ken Ofori-Atta, Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), and six others with multiple corruption-related offences, bringing the total number of charges to seventy-eight (78).

OSP

Those charged include Ernest Darko Akore, sixty-seven (67), former Chef de Cabinet at the Finance Ministry; Emmanuel Kofi Nti, sixty-six (66), former Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA); and Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, sixty-four (64), also a former Commissioner-General of the GRA.

Other accused individuals are Isaac Crentsil, sixty-three (63), former Commissioner of the Customs Division at GRA; Kwadwo Damoah, sixty-five (65), another former Commissioner of the Customs Division; and Evans Adusei, sixty-two (62), CEO and controlling mind behind SML.

Ken Ofori-Atta

