Advertisement

Pressure mounts on US to extradite Ofori-Atta to Ghana as petition surpasses 3,000 signatures

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:32 - 08 December 2025
Ken Ofori-Atta
Advertisement

A public petition addressed to the US Embassy in Accra calling for the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has surpassed 3,100 signatures as of Monday, 8 December 2025.

Advertisement

The petition, launched by Professor Stephen Kweku Asare on 2 December, urges American authorities to cooperate with the Government of Ghana to facilitate the extradition of Mr Ofori-Atta, who has been formally charged with corruption and economic crimes.

It appeals to the Embassy to assist in verifying Mr Ofori-Atta’s whereabouts, support collaboration between US and Ghanaian authorities, and expedite the processing of any formal extradition request.

ALSO READ: Benin in turmoil as soldiers declare coup and remove Patrice Talon

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, also known as Kwaku Azar via Metrotvonline
Advertisement

The petition emphasises that it does not declare the former minister guilty but insists that “the law must take its course.” Several signatories left comments supporting the extradition of the former Finance Minister.

It will be recalled that in June 2025, INTERPOL placed Mr Ofori-Atta on its Red Notice list following a request from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), after he failed to return to Ghana for questioning in connection with investigations into alleged irregular financial transactions during his tenure. However, INTERPOL has since removed the details of Mr Ofori-Atta from its Red Notice website.

Meanwhile, the OSP has formally charged Ken Ofori-Atta, Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), and six others with multiple corruption-related offences, bringing the total number of charges to seventy-eight (78).

ALSO READ: Mahama unveils advanced National Signals Bureau Regional Command in Ho

Advertisement
OSP

Those charged include Ernest Darko Akore, sixty-seven (67), former Chef de Cabinet at the Finance Ministry; Emmanuel Kofi Nti, sixty-six (66), former Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA); and Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, sixty-four (64), also a former Commissioner-General of the GRA.

Other accused individuals are Isaac Crentsil, sixty-three (63), former Commissioner of the Customs Division at GRA; Kwadwo Damoah, sixty-five (65), another former Commissioner of the Customs Division; and Evans Adusei, sixty-two (62), CEO and controlling mind behind SML.

ALSO READ: Netflix to acquire Warner Bros, HBO, and HBO Max in $82.7 billion deal

Ken Ofori-Atta
Advertisement

The company itself, Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited, formerly known as Strategic Mobilisation Enhancement Limited, is also listed as an accused entity.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Why Mobile-First Betting Is Taking Over Ghana
Sports
08.12.2025
Why Mobile-First Betting Is Taking Over Ghana
Pressure mounts on US to extradite Ofori-Atta to Ghana as petition surpasses 3,000 signatures
News
08.12.2025
Pressure mounts on US to extradite Ofori-Atta to Ghana as petition surpasses 3,000 signatures
Daddy Lumba
Entertainment
08.12.2025
Family of Daddy Lumba seeks court order to block release of musician’s body
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kudus, Semenyo, Baidoo and Others impress during the weekend
Sports
08.12.2025
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kudus, Semenyo, Baidoo and Others impress during the weekend
Former NAFCO boss fights EOCO over property freeze, alleges rights violations
News
08.12.2025
Former NAFCO boss fights EOCO over property freeze, alleges rights violations
GPL WK13 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak and Kotoko stumble as the title race intensifies, full results
Sports
08.12.2025
GPL WK13 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak and Kotoko stumble as the title race intensifies, full results