Advertisement

Benin in turmoil as soldiers declare coup and remove Patrice Talon

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:04 - 07 December 2025
Advertisement

Soldiers in Benin have appeared on national television to announce that they have removed President Patrice Talon from power, declaring a military takeover in the West African nation, according to reporting by the BBC.

Advertisement

The French Embassy in Benin confirmed that gunfire was heard near the president’s residence in Cotonou, urging French nationals to remain indoors for safety.

During the televised announcement, the soldiers declared the suspension of the constitution, the closure of all land borders, and the shutdown of the country’s airspace.

MUST READ: Farmers Day: Mahama calls on professionals to enter farming, pushes for cheaper credit access

They also introduced Lieutenant-Colonel Tigri Pascal as the head of a newly formed military transition council.

Advertisement

The group justified the takeover by criticising President Talon’s governance and accusing him of mismanaging national affairs.

Talon, 67, was expected to leave office next year after completing his second term, with presidential elections scheduled for April.

READ ALSO: FIFA World Cup Draw: Ghana get England, France drawn in group with Senegal - Full List

A prominent businessman often referred to as the “king of cotton”, he first won office in 2016 and had pledged not to seek a third term. He had already named a successor ahead of the upcoming vote.

The French Embassy reiterated its call for citizens to stay indoors amid the uncertainty.

Advertisement

This attempted coup follows a wave of similar takeovers in the region. Just over a week ago, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló was ousted in neighbouring Guinea-Bissau. In recent years, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, and Niger have all experienced military coups, deepening concerns about the growing instability across West Africa.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Michael Owen slams Mohamed Salah over explosive post-match comments
Sports
08.12.2025
Michael Owen slams Mohamed Salah over explosive post-match comments
Zito remains confident in Kotoko’s title chances despite the setback at Hohoe
Sports
08.12.2025
Zito remains confident in Kotoko’s title chances despite the setback at Hohoe
Benin in turmoil as soldiers declare coup and remove Patrice Talon
News
07.12.2025
Benin in turmoil as soldiers declare coup and remove Patrice Talon
BREAKING : Maame Tiwaa of Yaw Sarpong and Asomafuo reportedly passes away
Entertainment
07.12.2025
BREAKING : Maame Tiwaa of Yaw Sarpong and Asomafuo reportedly passes away
Otto Addo
Sports
07.12.2025
'We can beat anyone' – Otto Addo reacts to 2026 FIFA World Cup draw
Mahama unveils advanced National Signals Bureau Regional Command in Ho
News
07.12.2025
Mahama unveils advanced National Signals Bureau Regional Command in Ho