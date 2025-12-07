Benin in turmoil as soldiers declare coup and remove Patrice Talon
Soldiers in Benin have appeared on national television to announce that they have removed President Patrice Talon from power, declaring a military takeover in the West African nation, according to reporting by the BBC.
The French Embassy in Benin confirmed that gunfire was heard near the president’s residence in Cotonou, urging French nationals to remain indoors for safety.
During the televised announcement, the soldiers declared the suspension of the constitution, the closure of all land borders, and the shutdown of the country’s airspace.
They also introduced Lieutenant-Colonel Tigri Pascal as the head of a newly formed military transition council.
The group justified the takeover by criticising President Talon’s governance and accusing him of mismanaging national affairs.
Talon, 67, was expected to leave office next year after completing his second term, with presidential elections scheduled for April.
A prominent businessman often referred to as the “king of cotton”, he first won office in 2016 and had pledged not to seek a third term. He had already named a successor ahead of the upcoming vote.
The French Embassy reiterated its call for citizens to stay indoors amid the uncertainty.
This attempted coup follows a wave of similar takeovers in the region. Just over a week ago, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló was ousted in neighbouring Guinea-Bissau. In recent years, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, and Niger have all experienced military coups, deepening concerns about the growing instability across West Africa.
