FIFA World Cup Draw: Ghana get England, France drawn in group with Senegal - Full List

The excitement around the 2026 FIFA World Cup reached a new peak today as the official group-stage draw was conducted at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC. With reporters on the ground and millions watching worldwide, the expanded 48-team tournament has now taken full shape—setting the stage for what promises to be the biggest World Cup in history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s edition, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, marks the first time the tournament will feature 12 groups of four teams, ushering in a new competitive era.

Complete Group Breakdown

After an intense draw that mixed footballing giants with ambitious debutants, the final groups for the 2026 World Cup are as follows:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, European Playoff D

Advertisement

Advertisement

Group B: Canada, European Playoff A, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, European Playoff C

Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, European Playoff B, Tunisia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Playoff 2, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

Major Storylines to Watch

A tournament of giants and dreamers:The draw has created intriguing matchups across all groups. Heavyweights such as Brazil, Argentina, France, Germany, England, Portugal, and Spain headline their groups, but several dark horses—including Morocco, Japan, Senegal, Croatia, and Colombia—are poised to shake up the global hierarchy.

Historic debutants:Several first-time qualifiers, including Curaçao, Cape Verde, Jordan, and Uzbekistan, will now face the sport’s biggest nations on football’s grandest stage.

Spotlight on Africa:African football fans will be watching closely as Morocco, Africa’s 2022 semifinal sensation, takes on Brazil, Haiti, and Scotland in Group C. Meanwhile, Senegal, Egypt, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Algeria, and Ghana have all drawn challenging but exciting groups.

Host nations’ prospects

Mexico leads Group A with a balanced but testing path.

Canada, in Group B, faces a tricky group with Switzerland and Qatar.

The USA lands in Group D alongside Australia and Paraguay—a group they will believe they can win.

A Tournament Loaded With Anticipation

The draw sets the stage for months of global discussion and tactical predictions as teams and fans begin plotting their path toward the knockout rounds. With 104 matches, 16 host cities, and an unprecedented tournament structure, the 2026 World Cup promises unmatched drama, storylines, and historical moments.