Farmers Day: Mahama calls on professionals to enter farming, pushes for cheaper credit access

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 17:02 - 05 December 2025
President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians, particularly those in formal employment, to consider agriculture as an additional source of income, stressing that farming should not be seen as an activity reserved solely for rural dwellers or full-time farmers.

Addressing the 41st National Farmers’ Day Celebration in Ho on Friday, December 5, President Mahama described the perception that agriculture is only for “village folks” as outdated and counterproductive.

He noted that many professionals, including teachers, civil servants, and private sector workers, are fully capable of combining their regular jobs with productive farming activities.

He said,

Agriculture isn’t only for the village folks. You can work and still be a farmer. Teachers and civil servants can go to work and have farms, and the money from the farm can supplement their incomes.

President Mahama also highlighted high-interest loans as a major challenge confronting farmers, explaining that many end up “working for the banks instead of working for themselves.”

He warned that borrowing at exorbitant rates erodes farmers’ profits and restricts their ability to expand, invest in modern tools, or secure stable livelihoods.

He emphasised,

We must provide credit at single-digit rates so our farmers can grow to feed Ghana. Farmers should not be taking loans only to end up using all their profits to repay the banks.

He stressed that affordable financing is crucial to boosting productivity, strengthening food security, and attracting more young people into the agricultural sector.

President Mahama added that adopting modern agricultural technologies such as improved seedlings, irrigation systems, and mechanised tools would enable part-time farmers to remain productive without needing to be physically present on their farms every day.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment that makes farming more appealing, profitable, and accessible to all categories of workers, noting that embracing agriculture as a secondary enterprise will not only improve household incomes but also reduce Ghana’s reliance on food imports.

