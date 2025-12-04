Advertisement

Mahama strengthens national security, hands 40 armoured vehicles to Ghana Police

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 14:30 - 04 December 2025
Ghana Police
The Ghana Police Service has bolstered its operational capacity with the addition of 40 new armoured vehicles, aimed at strengthening public safety nationwide.

The handing-over ceremony was held on Thursday, December 4, and was attended by President John Mahama, government officials, and senior police leadership.

Addressing the officers designated to operate the new fleet, President Mahama emphasised the value and responsibility attached to the vehicles.

He said,

To the officers who will be operating these vehicles, I wish to address you directly. These equipments are expensive and hard to procure. So, you must use them judiciously and according to the rules.
The President also highlighted the importance of safety and discipline, urging officers to follow proper protocols:

Your safety is important. Always follow the safety instructions, wear seat belts when you are driving these vehicles so that you protect yourself

Mahama hailed the armoured vehicles as essential tools for the Police Service’s mandate to safeguard lives and property, stressing that their effectiveness depends on the integrity and professionalism of the personnel operating them.

He added,

These machines are instruments of responsibility to the Police Service. Use them professionally, lawfully, and ethically. Let your conduct reflect the honour of your uniform and the trust the people of Ghana place in you.
Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohunu assured that the vehicles would be strategically deployed and meticulously maintained to maximise their impact. He also expressed gratitude to the government for prioritising the welfare of law enforcement personnel.

IGP Yohunu said,

We sincerely express our profound gratitude to the government for thinking about us and prioritising our welfare. Our assurance is that the vehicles will be well-maintained and strategically deployed to achieve the intended objectives

The event also saw the presence of Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak and several high-ranking police officers, underscoring the government’s commitment to supporting security agencies.

IGP Yohunu noted that the new fleet would significantly enhance the Service’s capacity to respond to emergencies, secure communities, and uphold law and order across the country. He further urged officers to use the vehicles responsibly as they continue their mission of protecting lives and property nationwide.

This deployment comes amid growing public expectations for effective policing and accountability, and the government’s efforts to modernise the police force reflect a long-term commitment to national security. Analysts say the investment will not only support day-to-day policing but also strengthen Ghana’s ability to manage complex operations, such as crowd control during protests, disaster response, and anti-terrorism measures.

The addition of the new armoured vehicles signals a broader modernisation agenda for the Ghana Police Service, positioning it to meet the evolving security challenges of the 21st century while safeguarding the welfare of both officers and the public.

