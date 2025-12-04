Advertisement

Ghanaians in Qatar to enjoy better salaries, accommodation and medical allowances as Parliament ratifies LMA

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:52 - 04 December 2025
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Ghanaian migrants heading to Qatar for work are set to receive significantly improved salaries, accommodation, medical benefits and stronger labour protections following Parliament’s ratification of a far-reaching Labour Mobility Agreement (LMA) with the Gulf state.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who confirmed that the agreement approved under Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution marks a major step in securing safer and fairer working conditions for Ghanaians employed abroad.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, Mr Ablakwa highlighted two major developments in Parliament on Tuesday: the approval of the 2026 budget estimates for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ratification of the new LMA with Qatar.

MUST READ: OSP reveals explosive details behind Martin Kpebu's arrest, dismisses 'trap' claims

According to the minister, the 2026 budget allocation will enable the ministry to implement ambitious reforms, including:

  • Improved conditions of service for foreign service officers

  • Transition from expensive rental arrangements to owning diplomatic properties globally

  • Continued modernisation and efficient, affordable passport administration

  • A comprehensive strategy to strengthen Ghana’s international image

READ ALSO: Outrage as viral video shows police officers brutally assaulting young man at checkpoint

He noted that the newly ratified Labour Mobility Agreement ensures that Ghanaians deployed to Qatar will now be entitled to better salaries, decent accommodation, medical allowances, insurance packages, and enforceable employment contracts—measures designed to reduce exploitation and enhance welfare.

Mr Ablakwa stated,

Now Ghanaians we shall be sending to Qatar for employment are entitled to better salaries, accommodation, medical allowance, insurance and binding contracts. For God and Country

READ MORE: Harvard employs Ghanaian Elom Tettey-Tamaklo, who was charged over a viral anti-Israel protest

The Foreign Affairs Ministry says the agreement forms part of Ghana’s continuing efforts to safeguard its citizens abroad while improving bilateral cooperation with Qatar.

