Outrage as viral video shows police officers brutally assaulting young man at checkpoint
A disturbing video has surfaced showing two police officers violently assaulting a young man after an alleged confrontation at a roadside checkpoint.
The footage, shared on X by Sika Official, shows the motor rider as three officers attempt to restrain him.
The situation quickly escalates when the young man resists being handcuffed. In the video, he is seen striking one of the officers, who retaliates with a forceful punch as the scuffle intensifies.
Throughout the incident, a distressed woman can be heard shouting and pleading with the officers to exercise restraint. She repeatedly begs them to stop the attack, insisting that the young man’s only offence was failing to stop at the police barrier when ordered.
Despite her appeals, the officers continue their aggressive handling of the rider, drawing concern online over the level of force used and the broader issue of police conduct during routine traffic stops.
What does the law say?
Ghanaian law allows police officers to use force only when it is reasonably necessary and proportionate to carry out a lawful arrest, as outlined in the Police Service Act, 1970 (Act 350). Any force that goes beyond what is needed is considered excessive and unlawful.
The Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), further states that assault, including hitting, punching, or injuring a person without justification, is a criminal offence, even when committed by police officers.
Although resisting a lawful arrest is also an offence under Ghanaian law, it does not give officers the right to retaliate with violence.
Instead, they are required to use only the minimum force needed to restrain a suspect. Victims of excessive force have the right to report officers to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) or CHRAJ or pursue civil action in court.
The law also permits citizens to film police operations, provided they do not obstruct the officers’ work.
The Ghana Police Service is expected to probe the incident to determine what went wrong and to ensure that such conduct does not occur again.
