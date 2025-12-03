Daniel Nii Laryea: Ghana’s only referee selected for 2025 AFCON in Morocco

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea has been named among the referees selected for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. His inclusion on the provisional 73-man list of officials makes him the only Ghanaian referee chosen for the continent’s biggest football tournament.

The tournament is set to run from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026 and expectations are high that Laryea will deliver strong performances befitting his reputation. Laryea’s selection is a reflection of years of dedication that have positioned him among Africa’s highly rated match officials.

A product of Accra Academy, where he played as a goalkeeper in his school days, Laryea has built an impressive résumé grounded in discipline, knowledge of the game, and a temperament widely admired by players and coaches alike.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Ghana Business School and a degree in Physical Education from the University of Education, Winneba.

Beginning his refereeing journey at just 17 years old in Ghana’s lower divisions, Laryea quickly rose through the ranks. By 2012, at age 24, he was already officiating matches in the Ghana Premier League, and in 2014 he earned his FIFA badge, marking the start of his international career.

Since then, he has overseen high-profile fixtures across Africa, including the 2017 CAF U-17 AFCON, the 2018 WAFU Cup of Nations, the 2018 CHAN tournament, and multiple matches in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

On the domestic front, he officiated major clashes such as the heated Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko derbies and the 2021 FA Cup final.In recent years, Laryea has expanded his portfolio to include significant work as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and Assistant VAR, most notably during the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League in Morocco and the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.

His knowledge and experience in VAR operations give him an added layer of versatility as modern football continues to rely heavily on video technology for crucial decisions. Laryea’s appointment to the 2025 AFCON will see him share the stage with some of Africa’s top referees, including Algeria’s Mustapha Ghorbal, DR Congo’s Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo, and Morocco’s Redouane Jiyed who are respected officials with years of experience in continental and international assignments.

For Ghana, his inclusion is more than a personal achievement. Laryea stands as a symbol of what dedication, integrity, and continuous professional development can yield in a demanding field. His journey also offers inspiration to young referees across the country, reminding them that international recognition is possible with discipline and consistency.