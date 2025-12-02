Don’t return to those who rejected us — Nyaho-Tamakloe to Black Stars Coach

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has issued a strong warning to the Black Stars technical team, urging head coach Otto Addo not to extend national team invitations to players who previously rejected Ghana.

His comments follow Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and renewed reports that several Europe-born footballers, including Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah are once again expressing interest in representing the Black Stars ahead of the tournament.

Speaking to Graphic Sports on Monday, December 1, 2025, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe stressed that the national team must not become a fallback option for players who declined earlier invitations when Ghana needed them most.

Those who initially turned down invitations should not be invited at all, but those who have never been invited must be allowed to come and play,

he insisted, adding that national team selection must favour commitment, not convenience.

Renewed Debate Over Foreign-Born PlayersThe debate over nationality switches is not new. In recent months, reports that the Black Stars’ qualification for the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup has sparked renewed interest from dual-nationality players who previously hesitated or declined invitations.

However, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe believes welcoming back players who “chose Ghana only when it is convenient” would undermine the efforts of those who committed early and helped Ghana secure qualification.

Ghana Preparing for a Stronger World Cup Campaign

Ghana will discover its group-stage opponents on Friday, November 5, as excitement builds ahead of next summer’s global showpiece hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Black Stars, who exited at the group stage during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, are determined to stage a stronger campaign, and the question of which players deserve World Cup call-ups has become a hot national discussion.



