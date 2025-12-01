Ghanaian players abroad: top performing stars over the weekend

Ghanaian footballers across Europe turned heads once again over the weekend with a series of standout performances, crucial goals, and influential contributions for their respective clubs. From the English Premier League to leagues in Serbia and the Czech Republic, Ghana’s football exports continue to demonstrate consistency, technical quality, and growing influence on the global stage.

Kudus, Karikari, and Amankwah Lead the Goal-Scoring Chart

One of the biggest highlights came from England, where Mohammed Kudus delivered yet another moment of brilliance in the Premier League.

The Black Stars midfielder scored a spectacular goal for Tottenham Hotspur in their narrow 2-1 defeat to Fulham. Despite the loss, Kudus’ strike stood out as one of the finest goals of the week, reinforcing his position as one of the most exciting Ghanaian players in Europe’s top leagues.

In Serbia’s SuperLiga, Kwaku Karikari continued his impressive run of form after netting the decisive goal in Zeleznicar Pancevo’s 1-0 win over FK Radnicki 1923. His clinical finish proved enough to secure all three points for the Serbian side and further solidified his status as a rising Ghanaian forward abroad.

Over in England’s Championship, Forson Amankwah added his name to the scoresheet when he powered Norwich City to a 3-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers at Carrow Road. The Ghanaian’s contribution was crucial in helping Norwich maintain momentum in their quest for promotion.

In the Czech Fortuna Liga, Prince Kwabena Adu continued his fine scoring form after netting once again in Viktoria Plzen’s 2-1 victory over FK Mlada Boleslav. The goal adds to the increasing buzz around his impressive season in the Czech top flight.

Rounding off the list of Ghanaian goal scorers, Douglas Owusu found the back of the net in the Serbian Superliga, scoring his fifth goal of the season to help Radnik Surdulica secure a vital 2-0 away win against TSC Backa Topola. With each passing week, Owusu is emerging as one of Ghana’s most consistent performers in the Serbian league.

Impressive Performances Across England’s Lower Divisions

Beyond the goals, several other Ghanaian players delivered important performances across England’s domestic leagues.

In the Premier League, Antoine Semenyo made a strong return from injury, putting in a commanding shift for AFC Bournemouth in their 3-2 loss to Sunderland. His link-up play, strength, and decision-making were among the standout elements of his performance.

Meanwhile, in the Championship, Fatawu Issahaku registered an assist for Leicester City in their 3-2 home defeat to Sheffield United. His creativity and pace continue to make him a key figure for the Foxes.

At the League One level, Kelvin Abrefa and club captain Andy Yiadom both featured in Reading’s dominant 3-0 win over Blackpool, helping their side maintain stability in midfield and defence.

In League Two, veteran winger Albert Adomah played late minutes in Walsall’s 3-1 win over Bromley, while Ghana’s national goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott completed the full 90 minutes for Crawley Town in their thrilling but unfortunate 4-3 loss to Salford City.

A Growing Influence Across EuropeThe weekend’s performances highlight an encouraging trend for Ghanaian football: players performing consistently and decisively in multiple leagues across Europe.