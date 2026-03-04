SPEECH BY HEAD OF CHANNEL: AKWAABA MAGIC – NOSISA DOE  5 Years of Akwaaba Magic  

#Featuredpost

Distinguished guests, creative partners, members of the media, colleagues, ladies and gentlemen good afternoon.

It is with immense pride and gratitude that I welcome you to this special celebration marking five remarkable years of Akwaaba Magic. Today, we reflect on a journey that began on 8th March 2021, when we launched this channel at a time of great uncertainty, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet even amidst the challenges, our vision was clear: to create a premium platform dedicated entirely to Ghanaian stories.

From the very beginning, Akwaaba Magic set out to fill a critical gap in Ghana’s media landscape. Before our launch, filmmakers and producers had long sought a stable, high-quality exhibition platform for local content a space where Ghanaian stories, languages, and talents could shine consistently. Akwaaba Magic rose to meet that need, becoming the home of 100% Ghanaian storytelling on DStv and GOtv.

Over the last five years, our screens have come alive with unforgettable productions - . From gripping dramas like Dede and movies such as Queen of Akra, to comedic gems like RSM, to rich cultural narratives captured in Kasa No ye More, Sankofa and dynamic reality shows such as Play By Ear, Rock That Aisle & Husband Material, our content has reflected the beauty, diversity, and complexity of Ghanaian life. Akwaaba Magic has produced 621 episodes of drama series, 268 episodes of reality shows, 32 movies and 1075 episodes of telenovelas

One of our proudest achievements has been our commitment to authentic Ghanaian storytelling not just in themes, but through language. By showcasing productions in Twi, Ga, Ewe, Fanti and more, we have ensured that our stories remain relatable and rooted in our cultural identity. This approach has strengthened the connection between our viewers and their heritage.

Today, Akwaaba Magic stands tall as a cultural force. Our channel has helped re-ignite local storytelling in a way that blends tradition with contemporary relevance. Productions like House of Klu, Nana Akoto, M’asaase, and Sika Botohave painted vivid pictures of Ghanaian life, bridging generations and strengthening the pride we share in our culture.

But beyond storytelling, our impact on the industry has been profound. We have also partnered business and music events such as the EMY Africa Awards, Countdown Africa, the Ghana Music Awards and the Ghana DJ Awards to showcase Ghanaian excellence locally and across the continent. Akwaaba Magic has become an incubator for Ghanaian talent providing space for actors, directors, writers, and production crews to grow and excel. Visionary creatives such as Kwabena Gyansah, Emmanuel Sapong, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Sellasie Ibrahim, Peter Sedufia, Julia Apea, William Agbeti, Dickson Dzakpasu, Mercy Asiedu, Evander Agyeman, Ivan Quashigah, Matilda Asare and Deloris Frimpong-Manso aka Delay and other have all contributed their expertise to raise the bar in local production.

We have also played a stabilising role during challenging moments in the industry. As acknowledged by several industry voices, Akwaaba Magic has provided a lifeline for Ghanaian film and television, supporting producers and keeping production activity alive when the industry’s momentum was at risk.

Ladies and gentlemen, the numbers, the stories, and the successes all speak to one truth: Akwaaba Magic has transformed Ghana’s entertainment landscape. Our leadership, my colleagues, my team and I acknowledge that this would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our stakeholders like the NFA, our producers, directors, actors, crew members, advertisers, partners, and of course, our incredible audience across Ghana and the continent.

As we look ahead, our commitment remains unwavering. The next chapter of Akwaaba Magic will see: • deeper investments in local productions, • wider collaboration across the creative value chain, • more opportunities for emerging talent, and • innovative content that reflects the evolving face of Ghanaian storytelling.

We step into the future with confidence knowing that the foundation we have built together is strong, resilient, and full of possibility.

To everyone who has been part of this five-year journey: thank you. Your creativity, passion, and support are the magic behind Akwaaba Magic.

Here’s to celebrating our past, honouring our present, and embracing an exciting future ahead.

Thank you!