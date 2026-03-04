SPEECH BY HEAD OF CHANNEL: AKWAABA MAGIC – NOSISA DOE  5 Years of Akwaaba Magic  

SPEECH BY HEAD OF CHANNEL: AKWAABA MAGIC – NOSISA DOE  5 Years of Akwaaba Magic
SPEECH BY HEAD OF CHANNEL: AKWAABA MAGIC – NOSISA DOE  5 Years of Akwaaba Magic

Distinguished guests, creative partners, members of the media, colleagues,  ladies and gentlemen good afternoon. 

It is with immense pride and gratitude that I welcome you to this special  celebration marking five remarkable years of Akwaaba Magic. Today, we  reflect on a journey that began on 8th March 2021, when we launched this  channel at a time of great uncertainty, right in the middle of the COVID-19  pandemic. Yet even amidst the challenges, our vision was clear: to create a  premium platform dedicated entirely to Ghanaian stories.  

From the very beginning, Akwaaba Magic set out to fill a critical gap in Ghana’s  media landscape. Before our launch, filmmakers and producers had long  sought a stable, high-quality exhibition platform for local content a space where  Ghanaian stories, languages, and talents could shine consistently. Akwaaba  Magic rose to meet that need, becoming the home of 100% Ghanaian  storytelling on DStv and GOtv.  

Over the last five years, our screens have come alive with unforgettable  productions - . From gripping dramas like Dede and movies such as Queen of  Akra, to comedic gems like RSM, to rich cultural narratives captured in Kasa No  ye More, Sankofa and dynamic reality shows such as Play By Ear, Rock That  Aisle & Husband Material, our content has reflected the beauty, diversity, and  complexity of Ghanaian life. Akwaaba Magic has produced 621 episodes of  drama series, 268 episodes of reality shows, 32 movies and 1075 episodes of  telenovelas 

One of our proudest achievements has been our commitment to authentic  Ghanaian storytelling not just in themes, but through language. By showcasing  productions in Twi, Ga, Ewe, Fanti and more, we have ensured that our stories  remain relatable and rooted in our cultural identity. This approach has  strengthened the connection between our viewers and their heritage.  

Today, Akwaaba Magic stands tall as a cultural force. Our channel has helped  re-ignite local storytelling in a way that blends tradition with contemporary  relevance. Productions like House of Klu, Nana Akoto, M’asaase, and Sika Botohave painted vivid pictures of Ghanaian life, bridging generations and  strengthening the pride we share in our culture.  

But beyond storytelling, our impact on the industry has been profound. We have  also partnered business and music events such as the EMY Africa Awards,  Countdown Africa, the Ghana Music Awards and the Ghana DJ Awards to  showcase Ghanaian excellence locally and across the continent. Akwaaba  Magic has become an incubator for Ghanaian talent providing space for  actors, directors, writers, and production crews to grow and excel. Visionary  creatives such as Kwabena Gyansah, Emmanuel Sapong, Shirley  Frimpong-Manso, Sellasie Ibrahim, Peter Sedufia, Julia Apea, William Agbeti,  Dickson Dzakpasu, Mercy Asiedu, Evander Agyeman, Ivan Quashigah, Matilda  Asare and Deloris Frimpong-Manso aka Delay and other have all contributed  their expertise to raise the bar in local production.  

We have also played a stabilising role during challenging moments in the  industry. As acknowledged by several industry voices, Akwaaba Magic has  provided a lifeline for Ghanaian film and television, supporting producers and  keeping production activity alive when the industry’s momentum was at risk.  

Ladies and gentlemen, the numbers, the stories, and the successes all speak to  one truth: Akwaaba Magic has transformed Ghana’s entertainment landscape.  Our leadership, my colleagues, my team and I acknowledge that this would not  have been possible without the unwavering support of our stakeholders like the  NFA, our producers, directors, actors, crew members, advertisers, partners, and  of course, our incredible audience across Ghana and the continent. 

As we look ahead, our commitment remains unwavering. The next chapter of  Akwaaba Magic will see: 

• deeper investments in local productions, 

• wider collaboration across the creative value chain, 

• more opportunities for emerging talent, and 

• innovative content that reflects the evolving face of Ghanaian  storytelling. 

We step into the future with confidence knowing that the foundation we have  built together is strong, resilient, and full of possibility.

To everyone who has been part of this five-year journey: thank you. Your creativity, passion, and support are the magic behind Akwaaba Magic. 

Here’s to celebrating our past, honouring our present, and embracing an  exciting future ahead. 

Thank you!

