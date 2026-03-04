EPA intercepts over 1,000 illegal Chanfang machines at Tema Port

EPA seizes over 1,000 illegal Chanfang machines at Tema Port, strengthening efforts to combat illegal mining and protect rivers.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), working closely with the National Security and other relevant agencies, has seized 1,070 Chanfang machines hidden across multiple shipping containers at Tema Port.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The interception on Tuesday night, 3 March 2026, follows a similar operation earlier this year, when more than 200 Chanfang machines were discovered in 14 containers. EPA officials have described the magnitude of the latest seizure as alarming, highlighting concerns that the machines were bound for mining regions across the country.

The Authority has intensified monitoring of imported Chanfang machines as part of broader efforts to combat environmental degradation, particularly the pollution of Ghana’s rivers and water bodies. This move coincides with ongoing initiatives to rehabilitate heavily contaminated rivers.

ALSO READ: Foreign Affairs Minister gives update on the status of Ghanaians in the Middle East

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, the EPA deployed ionic nano-copper technology to treat the River Birim in the Eastern Region, a process costing an estimated $200,000 per kilometre. Officials have stressed that unregulated Chanfang machines are a major driver of environmental damage, causing significant harm to water bodies through illegal mining activities.

The EPA has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on the unlawful importation and use of such equipment. Authorities insist that they will continue to act decisively to prevent smuggling and ensure that mining machinery is properly regulated.

The crackdown demonstrates the agency’s commitment to safeguarding natural resources, protecting ecosystems, and curbing the environmental impacts of illegal mining operations. EPA officials emphasise that continued vigilance is necessary to preserve the country’s rivers and maintain ecological balance.

Advertisement

Advertisement