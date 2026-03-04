Ibrahim Mahama reveals unexpected use of old jet after acquiring new $56M aircraft

Ibrahim Mahama announces that his former Bombardier private jet has been converted into an emergency air ambulance service for all Ghanaians following his acquisition of a new aircraft.

Ghanaian businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has announced that his former private jet has been converted into an emergency air ambulance to serve the public.

Mr Mahama made the disclosure after news emerged of his recent acquisition of a new Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft. Addressing questions about the status of his previous jet in a video shared on social media, he stated:

My old plane is an air ambulance now, an emergency air ambulance for every Ghanaian, not for me alone, but everyone.

The aircraft, a Bombardier 604 previously named “Dzata”, had been part of Mr Mahama’s private aviation fleet for several years. According to his comments, the plane has now been repurposed to provide emergency medical evacuation services.

Air ambulance services are typically used to transport critically ill or injured patients who require urgent medical attention that cannot be adequately provided through ground transportation. Such services are particularly crucial in cases involving severe trauma, complex medical conditions, or when rapid inter-city or international transfer is required.

Mr Mahama did not provide operational details regarding how the air ambulance service would function, including whether it would operate in partnership with public health authorities, private medical institutions, or emergency response agencies. It also remains unclear under what framework access to the service will be coordinated.

The announcement follows heightened public attention surrounding his acquisition of a new private jet, reportedly valued at approximately $56 million. The development had generated varied reactions online, with discussions focusing on both the purchase and the broader implications for private aviation in Ghana.