Plantain chips seller defends use of plastic bags in frying: ‘There’s nothing wrong with it’

A viral video of a plantain chips seller defending the use of plastic in hot oil has ignited nationwide debate, protests and renewed calls for stricter food safety checks.

A Ghanaian plantain chips seller has ignited fierce public debate after defending the controversial use of plastic bags during the frying process of her products.

In a widely circulated video on social media, the trader is seen demonstrating her method, claiming that adding pieces of plastic to hot oil helps the chips achieve a crispier finish. Addressing the criticism directly, she maintains that the practice is harmless.

There’s nothing wrong with frying plantain chips with plastic bags,

she states in the footage while explaining her technique.

She further insists that the plastic does not dissolve into the oil and therefore poses no health risk to consumers. In her view, the growing outrage is not about safety but an attempt to undermine local traders.

She argues,

The plastic does not mix with the oil. People are just trying to destroy our businesses

“There’s nothing wrong with frying plantain chips with plastic bags”



—Ghanaian plantain chips trader says as she demonstrates how the chips are fried using plastic bags to achieve a crisp finish.



According to her, the plastic does not melt into the oil and as such the current… pic.twitter.com/0Pjy1kLyPd — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) March 3, 2026

The clip has since generated widespread concern online, with many social media users expressing alarm and calling on food safety regulators to intervene. Several commentators have urged the appropriate authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly to safeguard public health.

Medical and environmental experts generally caution against heating plastic materials, warning that exposure to high temperatures may release potentially harmful chemicals. At the time of reporting, however, no official regulatory statement had been issued specifically addressing the claims made in the viral video.

The controversy has also fuelled tensions between plantain chips traders and popular lifestyle presenter Oheneni Adazoa.

The dispute reportedly began after an episode of her lifestyle programme in which she raised concerns about alleged practices within the industry. During the broadcast, a caller claimed that some traders melt rubber into cooking oil to maintain its volume and enhance crispiness.

The allegations sparked anger among vendors, many of whom took to the streets in protest. In several viral clips, traders were seen publicly demonstrating their frying methods in an attempt to refute the claims.