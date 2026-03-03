Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Baba Jamal wins Ayawaso East by-election with 64% of valid votes
Baba Jamal Ahmed has been declared the winner of the Ayawaso East by-election after securing 10,884 votes, representing 64% of the total valid ballots cast.
The Electoral Commission announced the results after the close of polls, confirming that 16,928 votes were deemed valid out of a total of 17,048 ballots cast. A total of 120 ballots were rejected.
The New Patriotic Party’s Yussif Baba Ali polled 4,009 votes, representing approximately 24% of the valid votes. Independent candidate Mohammed Sanda secured 1,885 votes, accounting for about 11%. Ibrahim Iddrisu obtained 43 votes, representing approximately 0.3%, while David Kannor garnered 104 votes, about 0.6% of the valid ballots.
ALSO READ: The Ripple Effect: How the Middle East Crisis Could Influence Ghana's Economy and Security
The by-election was conducted to fill the parliamentary seat following the death of the constituency’s Member of Parliament earlier this year. Voting took place across polling stations in the constituency, with electoral officials describing the process as orderly.
Addressing the media after the official declaration, Baba Jamal expressed gratitude to Allah and dedicated his victory to the people of Ayawaso East. He thanked constituents for what he described as their confidence in his leadership and support throughout the campaign period.
He also conveyed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for the confidence previously reposed in him through his appointment as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria.
Baba Jamal assured residents that the constituency would undergo what he termed a “reset”, emphasising that the process would commence immediately. He pledged to focus on development priorities and to provide effective representation for the people of Ayawaso East in Parliament.
The results mark a new chapter in the constituency’s political representation following the vacancy created earlier in the year.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom