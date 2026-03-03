Baba Jamal wins Ayawaso East by-election with 64% of valid votes

Baba Jamal wins the Ayawaso East by-election with 64% of valid votes, defeating four other candidates in a poll that recorded 16,928 valid ballots and 120 rejected votes.

Baba Jamal Ahmed has been declared the winner of the Ayawaso East by-election after securing 10,884 votes, representing 64% of the total valid ballots cast.

The Electoral Commission announced the results after the close of polls, confirming that 16,928 votes were deemed valid out of a total of 17,048 ballots cast. A total of 120 ballots were rejected.

The New Patriotic Party’s Yussif Baba Ali polled 4,009 votes, representing approximately 24% of the valid votes. Independent candidate Mohammed Sanda secured 1,885 votes, accounting for about 11%. Ibrahim Iddrisu obtained 43 votes, representing approximately 0.3%, while David Kannor garnered 104 votes, about 0.6% of the valid ballots.

The by-election was conducted to fill the parliamentary seat following the death of the constituency’s Member of Parliament earlier this year. Voting took place across polling stations in the constituency, with electoral officials describing the process as orderly.

Addressing the media after the official declaration, Baba Jamal expressed gratitude to Allah and dedicated his victory to the people of Ayawaso East. He thanked constituents for what he described as their confidence in his leadership and support throughout the campaign period.

He also conveyed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for the confidence previously reposed in him through his appointment as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Baba Jamal assured residents that the constituency would undergo what he termed a “reset”, emphasising that the process would commence immediately. He pledged to focus on development priorities and to provide effective representation for the people of Ayawaso East in Parliament.