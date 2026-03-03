Advertisement

Baba Jamal wins Ayawaso East by-election with 64% of valid votes

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 23:09 - 03 March 2026
Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed
Baba Jamal wins the Ayawaso East by-election with 64% of valid votes, defeating four other candidates in a poll that recorded 16,928 valid ballots and 120 rejected votes.
Advertisement

Baba Jamal Ahmed has been declared the winner of the Ayawaso East by-election after securing 10,884 votes, representing 64% of the total valid ballots cast.

Advertisement

The Electoral Commission announced the results after the close of polls, confirming that 16,928 votes were deemed valid out of a total of 17,048 ballots cast. A total of 120 ballots were rejected.

The New Patriotic Party’s Yussif Baba Ali polled 4,009 votes, representing approximately 24% of the valid votes. Independent candidate Mohammed Sanda secured 1,885 votes, accounting for about 11%. Ibrahim Iddrisu obtained 43 votes, representing approximately 0.3%, while David Kannor garnered 104 votes, about 0.6% of the valid ballots.

ALSO READ: The Ripple Effect: How the Middle East Crisis Could Influence Ghana's Economy and Security

Advertisement

The by-election was conducted to fill the parliamentary seat following the death of the constituency’s Member of Parliament earlier this year. Voting took place across polling stations in the constituency, with electoral officials describing the process as orderly.

Addressing the media after the official declaration, Baba Jamal expressed gratitude to Allah and dedicated his victory to the people of Ayawaso East. He thanked constituents for what he described as their confidence in his leadership and support throughout the campaign period.

ALSO READ: Ibrahim Mahama’s new GH₵602M private jet sends tongues wagging, netizens react (Video)

Ayawaso East By-Election: Poll projects decisive victory for NDC’s Baba Jamal

He also conveyed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for the confidence previously reposed in him through his appointment as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Advertisement

Baba Jamal assured residents that the constituency would undergo what he termed a “reset”, emphasising that the process would commence immediately. He pledged to focus on development priorities and to provide effective representation for the people of Ayawaso East in Parliament.

ALSO READ: Ghana Shuts Embassy in Iran: What It Means for Ghanaians Caught in the Crossfire

The results mark a new chapter in the constituency’s political representation following the vacancy created earlier in the year.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Baba Jamal wins Ayawaso East by-election with 64% of valid votes
News
03.03.2026
Baba Jamal wins Ayawaso East by-election with 64% of valid votes
Sarkodie responds to Kwame Adinkra’s criticism over viral smoking video: ‘No excuses’
Entertainment
03.03.2026
Sarkodie responds to Kwame Adinkra’s criticism over viral smoking video: ‘No excuses’
Video shows Asantehene scoring penalty in kente and kyawkyaw, fans hail his footwork
News
03.03.2026
Video shows Asantehene scoring penalty in kente and kyawkyaw, fans hail his footwork
Ibrahim Mahama’s new GH₵602M private jet sends tongues wagging, netizens react (Video)
News
03.03.2026
Ibrahim Mahama’s new GH₵602M private jet sends tongues wagging, netizens react (Video)
Ashaiman caretaker ordered to compensate female tenant over sex-for-rent scandal
News
03.03.2026
Ashaiman caretaker ordered to compensate female tenant over sex-for-rent scandal
Court remands Patricia Osei Boateng over alleged role in husband's armed robbery gang
Entertainment
03.03.2026
Court remands Patricia Osei Boateng over alleged role in husband's armed robbery gang