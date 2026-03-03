Nana Agradaa explains how she secured early release after 15-year sentence (VIDEO)

Nana Agradaa opens up about her time behind bars, saying unwavering faith and prayer carried her through before her sentence was reduced and she regained her freedom.

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has opened up about the spiritual journey she believes led to her early release from prison.

The founder of Heaven Way Champions Ministry was handed a 15-year custodial sentence by an Accra Circuit Court on 3 July 2025 after being convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement. The charges stemmed from a 2022 church service during which congregants were allegedly misled.

Following the ruling, Nana Agradaa’s legal team lodged an appeal at the Amasaman High Court, arguing that the trial judge had shown bias and imposed an excessively harsh sentence.

In delivering his decision, Justice Oppong-Twumasi held that the lower court had allowed perceptions about the televangelist’s personality to influence its judgment rather than focusing strictly on the offences before it. While the conviction itself was upheld, the High Court judge ruled that the punishment was disproportionate and reduced the sentence to one year.

Her lawyer subsequently announced that she would be released on 3 March 2026, a date that marked her return home. A video later surfaced showing Nana Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, together at their residence following her release.

In another video circulated by Ghana Prisons TV online, the preacher reflected on her time behind bars and attributed her freedom to steadfast faith.

She said;

When I heard I had been sentenced to 15 years, I refused to accept that I would remain in prison for that long

According to Nana Agradaa, she turned to prayer immediately after her sentencing, drawing inspiration from biblical accounts of individuals who overcame trials through divine intervention.

She stated;

I put my trust in the Lord. The same God who delivered people in the Bible from their suffering, I believed He would do the same for me

