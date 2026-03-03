Advertisement

Nana Agradaa explains how she secured early release after 15-year sentence (VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:59 - 03 March 2026
Nana Agradaa
Nana Agradaa opens up about her time behind bars, saying unwavering faith and prayer carried her through before her sentence was reduced and she regained her freedom.
Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has opened up about the spiritual journey she believes led to her early release from prison.

The founder of Heaven Way Champions Ministry was handed a 15-year custodial sentence by an Accra Circuit Court on 3 July 2025 after being convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement. The charges stemmed from a 2022 church service during which congregants were allegedly misled.

Following the ruling, Nana Agradaa’s legal team lodged an appeal at the Amasaman High Court, arguing that the trial judge had shown bias and imposed an excessively harsh sentence.

MUT READ: Nana Agradaa released from prison as High Court reduces 15-year sentence to 12 months

In delivering his decision, Justice Oppong-Twumasi held that the lower court had allowed perceptions about the televangelist’s personality to influence its judgment rather than focusing strictly on the offences before it. While the conviction itself was upheld, the High Court judge ruled that the punishment was disproportionate and reduced the sentence to one year.

Her lawyer subsequently announced that she would be released on 3 March 2026, a date that marked her return home. A video later surfaced showing Nana Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, together at their residence following her release.

In another video circulated by Ghana Prisons TV online, the preacher reflected on her time behind bars and attributed her freedom to steadfast faith.

MUST READ: 'That move was a big one for Africa' — Sarkodie hails IShowSpeed’s Ghana visit

She said;

When I heard I had been sentenced to 15 years, I refused to accept that I would remain in prison for that long
According to Nana Agradaa, she turned to prayer immediately after her sentencing, drawing inspiration from biblical accounts of individuals who overcame trials through divine intervention.

READ MORE: Queen eShun warns upcoming artistes against 'death trap' record deals

She stated;

I put my trust in the Lord. The same God who delivered people in the Bible from their suffering, I believed He would do the same for me

ALSO READ: 'I’ve not received a single cedi in royalties from Ghana in my life' - M.anifest reveals

She explained that she consistently called upon God for deliverance, maintaining unwavering faith throughout her incarceration. In her view, that persistence in prayer ultimately paved the way for the court’s decision to reduce her sentence and secure her release.

