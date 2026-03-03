Top 10 Largest Cinemas in Africa in 2026

From luxury multiplexes to record-breaking IMAX screens, here’s a look at the biggest cinemas in Africa in 2026 and how they’re transforming the movie experience across the continent.

Over the past decade, Africa’s entertainment landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation, and its cinema culture has evolved just as dramatically. From ultra-modern multiplexes in Southern Africa to record-breaking screens in West and East Africa, the continent’s largest cinemas are redefining the movie-going experience.

In 2026, Africa’s film exhibition industry continues to expand, embracing cutting-edge technology such as IMAX projection, Dolby Atmos sound and immersive 4DX formats. Expansive seating capacities, luxury lounges and premium viewing experiences now rival global standards.

Below is a refreshed look at some of the biggest and most influential cinemas across Africa in 2026, ranked according to scale, screen numbers, capacity, innovation and cultural impact.

1. Ster-Kinekor – South Africa

Topping the list is Ster-Kinekor, widely regarded as the largest cinema operator on the continent. Established in 1913, the company operates hundreds of screens across South Africa as well as in neighbouring countries including Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Its flagship complexes, such as those at the Mall of Africa and Gateway Theatre of Shopping , feature IMAX screens, 4DX auditoriums and premium VIP lounges. With more than 300 screens in operation, Ster-Kinekor’s scale and long-standing market dominance firmly position it at number one.

Why it leads

Largest cinema network in Africa

IMAX, 4DX and premium formats

Strong box office performance

Over a century of industry leadership

2. Silverbird Cinemas – West Africa

A major force in West Africa, Silverbird Cinemas has played a pioneering role in modernising cinema culture in Nigeria and beyond. Headquartered in Nigeria, the brand operates across Nigeria, Ghana and Liberia, with more than 65 screens.

Silverbird was among the first to introduce luxury multiplex experiences to Nigerian audiences. Its venues are known for spacious auditoriums, modern seating and high-quality sound systems, and they regularly host film premieres and high-profile entertainment events.

Key strengths

Strong West African footprint

High-capacity multiplexes

Early adopter of modern cinema culture

Hub for Nollywood premieres

3. Two Rivers Mall Cinema – Nairobi, Kenya

Located inside the iconic Two Rivers Mall, this cinema is renowned for boasting the largest screen in East and Central Africa. Operated by Century Cinemax, it delivers a premium viewing experience anchored by a screen measuring nearly 20 metres wide and supported by Dolby Atmos sound.

Although it operates fewer screens than some Southern African giants, its exceptional screen size and state-of-the-art projection technology secure its place among Africa’s cinema heavyweights.

Standout features:

Largest cinema screen in East Africa

Advanced projection systems

VIP halls and luxury seating

4. Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki – Lagos, Nigeria

Filmhouse Cinemas is Nigeria’s largest cinema chain, and its Lekki IMAX branch has become one of West Africa’s most commercially successful locations. With IMAX technology, multiple screens and consistently high attendance figures, it plays a central role in Nigeria’s cinema ecosystem.

Strategically located in Lagos, the cinema attracts both Nollywood and Hollywood audiences and is recognised for strong ticket sales and high footfall.

Major draws

IMAX technology

Strong release calendar

Prime Lagos location

High audience turnout

5. Filmhouse Surulere – Lagos, Nigeria

Situated in one of Lagos’ busiest districts, Filmhouse Surulere records significant weekly attendance. It remains a popular venue for Nollywood releases and community screenings, contributing to Nigeria’s dominance in West Africa’s cinema market.

6. Filmhouse Ikota – Lekki, Lagos

Serving one of Lagos’ fastest-growing residential areas, Filmhouse Ikota consistently ranks highly in admissions. Its modern multiplex design and strategic location ensure steady patronage throughout the year.

7. Pathé Dakar Mermoz – Senegal

Often described as the largest cinema complex in Francophone West Africa, Pathé Dakar Mermoz has elevated cinema standards in Senegal. The complex houses seven large screens and accommodates more than 1,400 viewers.

With luxury seating and international exhibition standards, it has become a cultural landmark in Dakar’s entertainment scene.

8. Cinema Vox – Tangier & Casablanca (Historic Giant)

Although no longer operational, Cinema Vox remains an iconic chapter in Africa’s cinema history. Opened in the 1930s, it once held the title of the continent’s largest cinema, with seating for approximately 2,000 patrons.

Its legacy laid the groundwork for the multiplex era now flourishing across Africa.

Key Trends Shaping African Cinemas in 2026

The growth of Africa’s largest cinemas reflects several broader industry shifts:

Multiplex Expansion

Single-screen theatres are steadily giving way to multi-screen complexes offering diverse programming.

Urban Entertainment Hubs

Cities such as Lagos, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Dakar dominate ticket sales and audience turnout.

Nollywood’s Driving Force

Nigeria’s prolific film industry continues to fuel strong cinema traffic across West Africa.

International Investment

Global cinema brands and investors are increasingly recognising Africa’s market potential.

The evolution of Africa’s largest cinemas in 2026 illustrates just how far the continent’s entertainment sector has progressed. From the vast network of Ster-Kinekor in Southern Africa to the thriving multiplex culture in Nigeria and the premium experiences emerging in East and Francophone West Africa, cinema is entering a golden era.