Advertisement

IShowSpeed says he wants to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Ghana

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:08 - 27 February 2026
Darren Watkins Jr., known popularly as IShowSpeed
IShowSpeed has shared his desire to tour Ghana with Cristiano Ronaldo, citing the country’s historic castles, cultural heritage and vibrant football scene as key attractions.
Advertisement

Popular American livestreamer and digital creator IShowSpeed has revealed that he would love to accompany Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo on a visit to Ghana.

Advertisement

During a recent live broadcast, the online personality shared his enthusiasm for introducing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to the West African nation, describing it as a destination rich in culture and history.

I’d probably take Ronaldo to Ghana,’ he said. ‘I want him to visit the shea butter museum and really experience it.

READ MORE: Nobody can overthrow me as a family head except Asantehene. - Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu responds

He went on to highlight the country’s historical landmarks, particularly the centuries-old coastal forts and castles that stand as reminders of the transatlantic slave trade.

Advertisement

He explained;

If you travel south in Ghana, you’ll find the castles and all that, so I’d definitely take him to see one,

READ MORE: 6 Crucial Lessons Ghana's Movie Industry Should Learn from Nigeria's Nollywood

Beyond sightseeing, the streamer emphasised Ghana’s deep-rooted love for football as another compelling reason for the trip. He suggested that a casual kickabout on a local pitch would be a fitting way for the Portuguese star to connect with fans.

He added;

Advertisement

READ MORE: Daddy Lumba’s family gives Abusuapanin two-week ultimatum to disclose his burial location

We’d probably head to a local pitch and have a kickabout together. Ghana has some really good pitches. I just feel like it would be an amazing place to take him

READ MORE: Daddy Lumba’s family reportedly moves to remove Abusuapanyin as head of the family

IShowSpeed’s comments have since sparked excitement among fans, many of whom would relish the prospect of seeing one of the world’s most celebrated footballers experience Ghanaian culture first-hand.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (23–27 February)
Entertainment
27.02.2026
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (23–27 February)
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (23 to 27 February)
News
27.02.2026
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (23 to 27 February)
What Happens to Someone Who Leaks a Sex Tape? Here’s Everything to Know
Lifestyle
27.02.2026
What Happens to Someone Who Leaks a Sex Tape? Here’s Everything to Know
10 Countries with the Most Spoken Languages in the World
News
27.02.2026
10 Countries with the Most Spoken Languages in the World
Over 200 Ghanaians involved in Russia-Ukraine war, 55 killed, 2 captured in shocking revelation
News
27.02.2026
Over 200 Ghanaians involved in Russia-Ukraine war, 55 killed, 2 captured in shocking revelation
SONA2026: President Mahama issues stern warning to Ghanaian fans ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup
Sports
27.02.2026
SONA2026: President Mahama issues stern warning to Ghanaian fans ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup