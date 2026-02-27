Age verification required
IShowSpeed says he wants to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Ghana
Popular American livestreamer and digital creator IShowSpeed has revealed that he would love to accompany Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo on a visit to Ghana.
During a recent live broadcast, the online personality shared his enthusiasm for introducing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to the West African nation, describing it as a destination rich in culture and history.
I’d probably take Ronaldo to Ghana,’ he said. ‘I want him to visit the shea butter museum and really experience it.
He went on to highlight the country’s historical landmarks, particularly the centuries-old coastal forts and castles that stand as reminders of the transatlantic slave trade.
He explained;
If you travel south in Ghana, you’ll find the castles and all that, so I’d definitely take him to see one,
Beyond sightseeing, the streamer emphasised Ghana’s deep-rooted love for football as another compelling reason for the trip. He suggested that a casual kickabout on a local pitch would be a fitting way for the Portuguese star to connect with fans.
He added;
We’d probably head to a local pitch and have a kickabout together. Ghana has some really good pitches. I just feel like it would be an amazing place to take him
IShowSpeed’s comments have since sparked excitement among fans, many of whom would relish the prospect of seeing one of the world’s most celebrated footballers experience Ghanaian culture first-hand.