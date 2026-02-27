SONA 2026: Over 1 million Ghanaians gained employment in 2025 – President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that more than one million Ghanaians secured employment between the first and third quarters of 2025, citing data from the Ghana Statistical Service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Presenting the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on February 27, 2026, he said the job gains form part of broader economic reforms aimed at restoring stability and improving livelihoods.

The President highlighted that government policies, including the abolition of taxes such as the e-levy, betting tax, emission tax, and COVID-19 levy, have returned about GH¢6 billion to citizens’ pockets.

He also noted interest rates have dropped from over30 per cent to between 18 and 20 per cent, freeing up credit for businesses and households.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, over one million Ghanaians have found employment between the first and third quarters of 2025, and 950,000 Ghanaians have escaped multidimensional poverty during the same period.

President Mahama added that Ghana’s current account had recorded a surplus of 9.1 billion cedis by December 2025. He attributed these gains to strong performances in gold, cocoa, and non-traditional exports, as well as increased remittance inflows.

I am pleased to report that our external position has strengthened significantly. By December 2025, our current account recorded a surplus of 9.1 billion cedis, representing 8.1 per cent of our GDP. This achievement has been driven by robust gold, cocoa and non-traditional exports, as well as increased remittance inflows. This improvement demonstrates that our economy is gaining strength and resilience on the global stage

President Mahama expressed optimism that sustained high gold prices could further build economic resilience against global shocks, reinforcing confidence in Ghana’s recovery trajectory.

Advertisement