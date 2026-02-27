Advertisement

SONA 26: President Mahama confirms plans to introduce digital road tolls

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:33 - 27 February 2026
President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to reintroduce road tolls in Ghana using a fully digital system, replacing manual booths with technology-driven electronic collection to improve efficiency, transparency, and road maintenance funding.
President John Dramani Mahama has confirmed that the government is preparing to reintroduce road tolls across Ghana later this year, using modern technology to streamline collection, improve transparency, and generate sustainable funding for road infrastructure.

Delivering details to Parliament during the 2026 State of the Nation Address, President Mahama said the proposed system will rely on electronic tolling rather than traditional manned booths, marking a significant shift from past practices.

“The reintroduction of road tolls will be done using technology to make the process seamless, efficient, and accountable,” Mahama said

This highlights the government’s intent to reduce congestion and eliminate revenue leakages associated with manual toll collection.

The framework will integrate digital payments with existing systems, potentially linking vehicle registration data, Ghana Card information, and mobile money platforms to automatically charge road users as they use the nation’s highways and bridges.

The plan has been in discussion since at least May 2025, when the presidency first outlined a digital tolling concept connected to Ghana Card data, aimed at doing away with physical gates altogether.

The government indicates that the digital toll effort is part of a broader strategy to secure reliable revenue for road maintenance, an area that has long struggled with funding shortfalls which is a challenge that has seen road contracts delayed and a high backlog of unfinished projects.

The “Big Push” infrastructure agenda, has already committed significant funds to road construction and rehabilitation across the country, including expressway projects and bypasses designed to ease congestion and improve logistics links.

While President Mahama did not provide a specific launch date during the SONA, the government has indicated that ongoing consultations and system trials are underway with relevant agencies, including the driver and vehicle licensing authorities and financial technology partners, to ensure the tolling system is operationally ready.

