7 arrested for issuing fake e-traffic violation messages to scam motorists
The Ghana Police Service has arrested seven suspects believed to be behind a fraudulent electronic traffic violation notice scam that targeted members of the public with fake fines and links designed to steal money.
The arrests were announced on Thursday, 26 February 2026, following an intelligence-led operation by the Police Intelligence Directorate in collaboration with the service’s cybercrime units.
According to Chief Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, the suspects are in custody and assisting with ongoing investigations into the scheme, which circulated widely in recent days.
The scam involved messages that appeared to originate from the Police Service, instructing recipients to click on links and pay alleged traffic fines.
Investigations uncovered a layered network of mobile money accounts used to siphon funds from unsuspecting victims. Proceeds were routed through multiple mobile money numbers before being consolidated by a suspect identified as Martha Quarshie, a vendor based in Ada.
Subsequent police operations led to the arrest of Prosper Otumfour, regarded as a central figure in the network, at his residence in Winneba.Police recovered GH₵4,188 in cash, multiple SIM cards, mobile phones, and laptops believed to have been used in the scam.
Additional arrests included mobile money vendors and other associates linked to the fraudulent scheme. The full list of suspects in custody includes Martha Quarshie, Peter Ofori McCarthy, Alfred Kofi Totimeh, Prosper Otumfour, Robert Akplehe, Christian Akplehe, and Michael Edem Amemornu.
All are expected to be charged in court as part of the ongoing probe. Authorities have reiterated warnings issued earlier this week about the fake electronic traffic notices, which the Police described as “false, fraudulent, invalid, and not coming from the Police Service.”
The Police has advised public to disregard such messages and exercise caution when receiving unsolicited traffic violation notifications online.
The Ghana Police Service has also pledged to continue its efforts to protect the public from cybercrime and fraud, stressing that anyone “attempting to exploit its name for criminal purposes” will face swift legal action.
