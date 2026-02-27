Champions League Round of 16 Draw: Madrid face Man City, Newcastle land Barcelona test - Full Draw

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw has produced a series of heavyweight clashes, with European giants set to battle for a place in the quarter-finals following Friday’s ceremony in Nyon.

Spanish champions Real Madrid will renew hostilities with Manchester City in one of the standout ties. Los Blancos advanced after a 3-1 aggregate victory over Benfica in the play-offs.

That contest was overshadowed by allegations of racist abuse involving Gianluca Prestiani and Vinícius Júnior during the first leg. Madrid had previously suffered a 2-1 defeat to City earlier in the competition at the Santiago Bernabéu, adding further intrigue to this encounter.

Premier League side Newcastle United, who cruised past Qarabağ FK 9-3 on aggregate in the play-offs, now face a formidable challenge against Spanish giants FC Barcelona. The fixture rekindles memories of their compelling meetings in the early 2000s.

Norwegian underdogs FK Bodø/Glimt, the surprise package of this season’s tournament after eliminating Inter Milan, have been paired with Portuguese champions Sporting CP.

Elsewhere, Atlético Madrid will take on Tottenham Hotspur following their progression past Club Brugge. Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain are set for a high-profile clash with Chelsea FC.

League phase winners Arsenal FC will meet German champions Bayer 04 Leverkusen, while Galatasaray SK face Liverpool FC. Italian side Atalanta BC have been drawn against six-time European champions FC Bayern Munich.

The first legs of the round of 16 ties will be played on March 10 and 11, with the return fixtures scheduled for the following week. The team listed first in each pairing will host the opening leg.

This season’s Champions League final is set to take place on May 30 in Budapest, where Europe’s elite will compete for club football’s most coveted prize.

Full Draw

PSG vs Chelsea

Galatasaray vs Liverpool

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Atalanta vs Bayern Munich

Newcastle vs Barcelona

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting CP