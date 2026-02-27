Age verification required
SONA 2026: President Mahama provides key progress update on 73 road projects across Ghana
President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that work has commenced on 50 major road projects spanning 1,144 kilometres under the government’s Big Push initiative, with a total estimated cost of GHS 50 billion.
Delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Friday, February 27, he also noted that the government is completing 23 underfunded projects awarded by the previous administration. These cover 573 kilometres and are estimated to cost GHS 15 billion.
Across all 16 regions, a total of 73 projects are advancing, with significant visible progress expected by the end of the year.
Some of the critical ongoing projects highlighted by President Mahama include:
Tepa-Mabang-Goaso Road
Kumasi By-pass Road
Suame Interchange and local roads
Sunyani Outer Ring Road
Sampa-Jinijini Road
Techiman-Nkonsia-Wenchi Road
Dualization of Winneba-Cape Coast Road
Kwahu Tafo-Adawso Road
Dodowa-Afienya-Dawhenya Road
Gbintiri-Nakpanduri Road
Tamale Outer Ring Road
Wenchi-Sawla Road
Sawla-Wa Road
Bole-Chache and Bole Town Roads
Navrongo-Tumu Road
Tumu-Han-Lawra Road
Atimpoku-Ho Road
Ho-Denu Road
Dualization of Accra-Aflao Road Phase I
Dualization of Cape Coast-Takoradi Road
Dadieso-Akontombra Road
Feeder roads are also receiving attention, including:
Akosombo-Gyakiti-Kudikope Road
Yeniam Junction-Sedorm Road
Apeguso-Mpakadan Road
Todome-Toh Kpalime-Dzemeni Road
President Mahama said the projects are part of government’s broader agenda to improve infrastructure, enhance connectivity, and support economic development.
He assured Ghanaians that the roads would bring visible benefits and improve transport efficiency across the country.
President Mahama also highlighted the Accra-Kumasi Expressway, a 198.7 km, six-lane high-speed motorway designed to connect Ghana’s two largest cities and reduce travel time to approximately 2.5 hours.
He said the new expressway, featuring eight interchanges, will be Ghana’s first true expressway, built with limited access points, higher speed limits, and modern safety infrastructure to improve road safety.
Government has established Accra-Kumasi Expressway Limited, a subsidiary of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, as the concessionaire tasked with designing, financing, constructing, operating, and maintaining the expressway over a long-term concession of up to 50 years, with the Ministry of Roads and Highways serving as the contracting authority.
Preparatory activities, including feasibility studies, detailed designs, and cost assessments, are already underway. The project is expected to improve mobility, enhance trade, and connect communities to markets and essential services.
President Mahama further announced that government aims to complete all unfinished segments of the Eastern Corridor Road by the end of 2027, underscoring the administration’s commitment to regional connectivity and infrastructure development.
The President said these projects form part of a broader agenda to strengthen Ghana’s transport network, stimulate economic activity, and ensure safe, efficient road travel for citizens.
