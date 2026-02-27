President Mahama Presenting the State of the Nation Address in Parliament

President Mahama Presenting the State of the Nation Address in Parliament

SONA 2026: President Mahama provides key progress update on 73 road projects across Ghana

President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that work has commenced on 50 major road projects spanning 1,144 kilometres under the government’s Big Push initiative, with a total estimated cost of GHS 50 billion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Friday, February 27, he also noted that the government is completing 23 underfunded projects awarded by the previous administration. These cover 573 kilometres and are estimated to cost GHS 15 billion.

Across all 16 regions, a total of 73 projects are advancing, with significant visible progress expected by the end of the year.

READ ALSO: SONA 2026: Pres. Mahama begs health workers to accept postings in underserved areas

Some of the critical ongoing projects highlighted by President Mahama include: Tepa-Mabang-Goaso Road

Kumasi By-pass Road

Suame Interchange and local roads

Sunyani Outer Ring Road

Sampa-Jinijini Road

Techiman-Nkonsia-Wenchi Road

Dualization of Winneba-Cape Coast Road

Kwahu Tafo-Adawso Road

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dodowa-Afienya-Dawhenya Road

Gbintiri-Nakpanduri Road

Tamale Outer Ring Road

Wenchi-Sawla Road

Sawla-Wa Road

Bole-Chache and Bole Town Roads

Navrongo-Tumu Road

Tumu-Han-Lawra Road

Atimpoku-Ho Road

Ho-Denu Road

Dualization of Accra-Aflao Road Phase I

Dualization of Cape Coast-Takoradi Road

Dadieso-Akontombra Road

Feeder roads are also receiving attention, including:

Akosombo-Gyakiti-Kudikope Road

Yeniam Junction-Sedorm Road

Apeguso-Mpakadan Road

Todome-Toh Kpalime-Dzemeni Road

READ ALSO: SONA 2026: Over 1 million Ghanaians gained employment in 2025 – President Mahama

President Mahama said the projects are part of government’s broader agenda to improve infrastructure, enhance connectivity, and support economic development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He assured Ghanaians that the roads would bring visible benefits and improve transport efficiency across the country.

President Mahama also highlighted the Accra-Kumasi Expressway, a 198.7 km, six-lane high-speed motorway designed to connect Ghana’s two largest cities and reduce travel time to approximately 2.5 hours.

He said the new expressway, featuring eight interchanges, will be Ghana’s first true expressway, built with limited access points, higher speed limits, and modern safety infrastructure to improve road safety.

Government has established Accra-Kumasi Expressway Limited, a subsidiary of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, as the concessionaire tasked with designing, financing, constructing, operating, and maintaining the expressway over a long-term concession of up to 50 years, with the Ministry of Roads and Highways serving as the contracting authority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Preparatory activities, including feasibility studies, detailed designs, and cost assessments, are already underway. The project is expected to improve mobility, enhance trade, and connect communities to markets and essential services.

President Mahama further announced that government aims to complete all unfinished segments of the Eastern Corridor Road by the end of 2027, underscoring the administration’s commitment to regional connectivity and infrastructure development.