SONA2026: EOCO recovers over GH¢600 million in 2025 - President Mahama

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 12:46 - 27 February 2026
President John Mahama announces EOCO recovered over GH¢600 million in 2025 during the 2026 SONA, emphasising anti-corruption measures and accountability.
President John Mahama has announced that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) recovered more than GH¢600 million in 2025, highlighting his administration’s commitment to combating corruption across all sectors.

Presenting the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Friday, 27 February, President Mahama said EOCO investigated 462 cases last year, with 15 currently under prosecution. The office also dismantled transnational carjacking syndicates and recovered 29 luxury vehicles that had been stolen.

He disclosed:

As of December 2025, EOCO has recovered more than GH¢600 million. The office has investigated 462 cases, with 15 currently under prosecution. It has dismantled transnational carjacking syndicates and has recovered 29 luxury vehicles that were stolen.

EOCO

President Mahama emphasised that the government will continue to pursue corruption cases without fear or favour:

Mr. Speaker, the government remains resolute that corruption will not be tolerated regardless of status or political affiliation. The Attorney General's Office will continue to use both criminal prosecution and non-conviction-based asset recovery mechanisms to ensure that stolen public resources are returned for national development.

President Mahama Presenting the State of the Nation Address in Parliament
He acknowledged the public’s impatience for accountability:

Mr. Speaker, I understand that a large majority of Ghanaians are impatient to see those who abuse their public trust in office held to account. There were periods when, under military regimes and unconstitutional governments, extrajudicial means could be used to exact retribution against persons perceived as corrupt or who had abused the mandate given to them by the people.

President Mahama in his speech reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, promising to strengthen institutions such as EOCO and the Attorney General’s Office to ensure recovered funds contribute to national development.

