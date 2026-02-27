Advertisement

SONA2026: Gov’t reforms will see a total transformation of the cocoa sector – Pres. Mahama

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:43 - 27 February 2026
President Mahama addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday, 25 September 2025
President Mahama says new policy reforms unveiled at SONA 2026 will drive a complete overhaul of Ghana’s cocoa sector and deliver long-term benefits for farmers and the national economy.
President John Mahama has assured Ghanaians that ongoing reforms in the cocoa sector will lead to a complete transformation, following the government’s recent downward revision of the producer price for the 2025/2026 crop season.

Presenting the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Friday, February 27, President Mahama said the decision was necessary to stabilise the sector and prevent a repeat of past economic crises.

He described the country’s recent financial challenges as severe but manageable with sound policy interventions.

Mr. Speaker, a nation that does not learn from past mistakes cannot get out of the cycle of problems that impose hardships on its citizens. We have just begun to emerge from the most devastating economic crisis in our nation's recent history
He attributed the crisis to financial mismanagement under previous administrations:

This crisis was triggered by general financial indiscipline, huge deficits, and massive debts that were occasioned by persistent and budgeted expenditure to meet the ends of convenient politicians. In the last week, we have had to take the painful but necessary decision to revise the producer price of cocoa to achieve competitive pricing and resolve the acute liquidity challenges in the sector

President Mahama explained that failing to adjust the price would have forced the government to borrow heavily, worsening the economic situation.

He stated:

This unplanned expenditure would have taken us right back to the very devastating economic problem we have only recently begun to escape. While fully understanding the concerns and protests of our farmers, I can firmly assure them that the reforms announced by government will see a total transformation of the cocoa sector, and it will guarantee them a fair and transparent price that enables them to meet the cost of producing the commodity and making decent margins.

He emphasised that difficult decisions were necessary to protect citizens from recurring economic hardship:

The difference between economic hardship and avoiding the same is the exercise of sound economic judgment, and I'm determined to take decisions that ensure our collective well-being and avoid the suffering of all our citizens. These are difficult decisions to take, but Mr. Speaker, I had to take them.

The government recently revised the cocoa producer price for the 2025/2026 crop season to GH¢41,392 per tonne, citing global price trends and liquidity constraints in the sector. Farmers and industry stakeholders have expressed concern, but the administration maintains that the reforms are essential to strengthen the sector and ensure fair pricing in the long term.

