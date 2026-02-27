Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Police to enforce High Court Order against anti-galamsey protest
The Ghana Police Service (Accra Regional Command) says it will enforce a High Court order restraining the planned “Stop Galamsey” protest scheduled for Friday, 27 February 2026, a date that clashes with President John Dramani Mahama’s State of the Nation Address in Parliament.
In a press release dated 26 February 2026, the Accra Regional Police Command said:
A High Court in Accra, on 24th February 2026, granted an Order for Prohibition restraining the conveners of the ‘Stop Galamsey’ demonstration from holding the planned protest on Friday, 27th February 2026.
The directive was duly served on the conveners, the police stressed, amid claims circulating on social media by organisers that they had not been formally served with any legal documents.
The Police clarified that the Court Order had been properly served in accordance with due process.
The order was granted in the interest of public order and safety, owing in part to security complexities posed by the demonstration’s overlap with the State of the Nation Address (SONA), which is a high-profile event.
Police say they will enforce the order in accordance with the law and have urged the public to comply and avoid actions that could lead to breaches of the peace.
However, the police also signalled that they remain open to engaging organisers to agree on an alternative date for the demonstration under the Public Order Act, which governs public assemblies and protests in Ghana.
Galamsey has been a contentious national issue for years, prompting multiple demonstrations across the years.
Past protests, including 2024 demonstrations led by groups like Democracy Hub, drew attention to the environmental degradation and health risks associated with illegal mining.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom