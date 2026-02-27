COCOBOD breaks silence on 'GHS 12m Black Stars funding’ claim

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has strongly refuted claims that it contributed GHS 12 million to support the Ghana national football team, describing the reports as “false, misleading, and without any factual basis.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The denial follows widespread social media assertions suggesting that cocoa revenues were used to sponsor the national team.

COCOBOD categorically rejected the allegation, insisting that no such financial support was provided.

In an official statement, the Board reaffirmed its primary mandate of safeguarding the interests of cocoa farmers across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It highlighted its continued commitment to ensuring prompt payments to farmers, supplying essential agricultural inputs, providing extension services, and investing strategically in the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s cocoa sector.

COCOBOD further emphasised that no funds allocated for farmer payments or sectoral development have been diverted to support the Black Stars. T

The Board urged the public to disregard unverified claims and to rely solely on its official communication channels for accurate information. It reiterated that the welfare of cocoa farmers remains its foremost priority, given their central role in sustaining Ghana’s cocoa industry.

COCOBOD Statement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has announced a proposed budget of GHS 146,268,659.80 for the Black Stars’ participation in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. The allocation equivalent to just under $14 million is intended to cover comprehensive tournament-related expenses, including training camps, logistics, player bonuses, technical team remuneration, and other operational costs.

According to the Ministry, the proposed figure represents a full competition budget, contingent upon Ghana progressing through all stages of the tournament. A detailed breakdown of expenditures and funding arrangements is expected to be released as preparations intensify.

As part of their build-up, the Black Stars will utilise the March international window for friendly matches against the Germany national football team and the Austria national football team, followed by a fixture against the Mexico national football team in May.

READ MORE: Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao agree to a rematch in Las Vegas

Ghana, drawn in Group L, will commence their World Cup campaign against the Panama national football team on June 17, before facing the England national football team on June 23 and concluding the group stage against the Croatia national football team on June 27.

Advertisement

Advertisement