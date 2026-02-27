Advertisement

SONA2026: ‘Ghana is back, Ghana is working again’ – President Mahama declares

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:32 - 27 February 2026
President John Mahama has declared that Ghana is on a clear path to economic recovery, affirming that “Ghana is back. Ghana is working again.”

Presenting the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Friday, February 27, President Mahama noted that his administration has focused on restoring the economy and resetting all sectors of the country, while criticising the previous administration for mismanagement.

In his address, he recalled his pledge to the House to rescue the country from crisis:

Mr. Speaker, I was clear from the outset that recovery would not come easily, but I was also clear that I'll stop at nothing to turn this situation around and bring relief to Ghanaians. I promised then that just as I have confronted and overcome crisis in the past, I will reset our economy and return us to a path of growth, progress, and development
He added:

Mr. Speaker, I told this august House then, when I appeared before you last year that we would have to take tough, prudent, and necessary decisions to restore stability and credibility

President Mahama emphasised that Ghana is now “working again” and open for business:

Today, Mr. Speaker, I can say to you with confidence, Ghana is back. Ghana is working again. And Ghana is open for business. The fundamentals are improving, and the path to sustained acceleration is very clear to everyone.

He outlined the measures taken to stabilise the economy:

From the outset, we resolved to choose discipline over waste, reform over excuses, and stability over speculation. As a responsible government, our first order of business was to halt the economic haemorrhaging and restore order to our public finances. We tightened expenditure and commitment controls

President Mahama assured Ghanaians that the administration will continue implementing reforms to ensure sustainable development and improved livelihoods.

