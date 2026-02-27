Have you wondered why footballers spit out their drinks? Here’s the science behind it

Footballers often spit out sports drinks during matches as part of a strategy known as carbohydrate rinsing, which can help boost performance without causing stomach discomfort. Experts say the method allows players to stimulate brain receptors linked to energy without swallowing large amounts of fluid.

It’s a curious sight many fans have noticed in football matches: players take a mouthful of liquid, often from a sports drink, swish it around their mouth… and then spit it out. It looks odd, even wasteful, but for elite athletes this action is far more than a habit or quirk.

It’s now recognised as a subtle performance strategy rooted in physiology and sports science.

Former Premier League midfielder Hal Robson‑Kanu, who played 94 top‑flight games for Reading and West Bromwich Albion, recently explained why players do this, and the reasoning behind it is both practical and scientific.

According to Robson‑Kanu, players often rinse carbohydrate‑rich drinks in their mouth without swallowing because it allows them to get a sensory “hit” of sugar without the calories and without filling their stomach mid‑game.

In his words, he said:

“A lot of footballers will swish Lucozade in their mouths, spit it out and then go and eat a banana because they also know that consuming Lucozade sugars in that form aren’t good for the body. But from a sensory perspective… you’re almost getting that hit of the sugar without it actually having to pass through your digestive system.”

This practice is linked to what sports nutritionists call “carbohydrate rinsing”. Studies have shown that simply rinsing the mouth with a carbohydrate solution, and spitting it out can activate receptors that send signals to the brain about the presence of fuel, which can reduce perceived fatigue and enhance performance even without calories being swallowed.

The science isn’t just about energy hits: there are also practical physical considerations. During high‑intensity play, consuming large volumes of liquid can cause stomach fullness or discomfort, which may negatively impact running, agility, or breathing which are essentials in football’s stop‑start demands.

Rinsing and spitting keeps the gut light while still providing a hydration or sensory refresh.But there’s another layer worth noting: the oral health implications of frequent sports drink exposure.

Research shows that many sports and energy drinks have acidic pH levels and high sugar content, which can contribute to tooth enamel erosion and increased dental risk if consumed frequently without care.

In athletes, saliva plays a protective role, helping neutralise acids and lubricate the mouth. But dehydration and heavy exercise can reduce saliva flow, decreasing its natural protective effects and making teeth more vulnerable to acid attack, especially when athletes repeatedly take sips of acidic beverages.

That doesn’t mean players shouldn’t use sports drinks, they have a role in replacing lost electrolytes and sustaining energy during prolonged activity.

In short, when you see a top‑level footballer take a mouthful of liquid only to spit it out, it’s not a ritual.