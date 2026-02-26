Advertisement

6 Crucial Lessons Ghana's Movie Industry Should Learn from Nigeria's Nollywood

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:26 - 26 February 2026
One Night Guest
As Nollywood continues to thrive on streaming platforms and international markets, industry observers say Ghanaian filmmakers can adopt similar strategies in promotion, production quality and collaboration to elevate their craft.
The Ghanaian film industry has grown tremendously over the past decade, producing stories that reflect the country’s rich culture, humour, and social realities. Yet, when compared with Nigeria’s Nollywood—one of the largest film industries in the world—there are clear lessons Ghanaian filmmakers can adopt to reach wider audiences, improve production quality, and make a stronger mark on the global stage.

1. Leveraging YouTube for Visibility

Nigeria has mastered the art of using YouTube as a primary platform to reach audiences both locally and internationally. Nollywood filmmakers often release trailers, behind-the-scenes content, and full-length movies on YouTube, creating a steady stream of engagement with fans.

Ghanaian producers, while increasingly active online, can take a page from Nollywood’s playbook by creating dedicated channels, posting consistent content, and interacting directly with viewers. The power of YouTube lies not just in distribution but in creating a loyal fan base that will follow your work across platforms.

Pulse Ghana launches new content with exciting "YouTube and Chill" campaign
Pulse Ghana launches new content with exciting "YouTube and Chill" campaign

2. Tapping into Netflix and Global Streaming

Netflix has been a game-changer for African cinema, and Nigeria has embraced it fully. Nollywood movies such as 'The Wedding Party' and 'King of Boys' have gained global recognition through Netflix, attracting both African diasporas and international viewers.

For Ghanaian films, streaming platforms represent an untapped goldmine. By prioritising quality production, compelling storytelling, and subtitles for international audiences, Ghanaian filmmakers could ensure their work resonates beyond local borders. Netflix deals also encourage higher production standards, which benefits the entire industry.

Netflix shares rallied Friday after the company published its fourth-quarter earnings report.Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Netflix shares rallied Friday after the company published its fourth-quarter earnings report.Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

3. Visuals: Cinematography Matters

Nollywood has made huge strides in cinematography and visual storytelling. High-quality lighting, camera angles, and post-production work create films that feel polished and cinematic. Ghanaian movies, by comparison, sometimes struggle with inconsistent visual standards.

Investing in cinematographers, colour grading, and sound design may seem costly, but the return is in credibility, audience retention, and international appeal. After all, viewers are drawn to stories they can see and feel, not just watch.

Adjetey Anang in "CARTEL: The Genesis" movie trailer
Adjetey Anang in "CARTEL: The Genesis" movie trailer

4. Promotion and Marketing Strategies

One of Nollywood’s biggest strengths is marketing. From teaser campaigns to social media takeovers and influencer partnerships, Nigerian filmmakers know that creating buzz before a movie’s release is crucial.

Ghanaian filmmakers can benefit by creating structured marketing campaigns, leveraging social media ads, collaborating with popular content creators, and even engaging radio and TV platforms for interviews and premieres. A well-marketed movie not only attracts viewers but also generates higher revenues.

"Keteke" movie poster
"Keteke" movie poster

5. Collaboration Across Borders

Nollywood frequently collaborates with other African countries, and even international actors, to expand reach and share resources. Co-productions allow for a mix of talent, stories, and cultural perspectives that enrich the final product.

For Ghanaian cinema, partnerships with Nigerian filmmakers, or even Kenyan, South African, or diaspora creatives, could boost exposure, improve production quality, and create cross-market appeal. Collaboration isn’t just creative; it’s strategic business.

One Night Guest

6. Lessons in Consistency and Brand Building

Finally, Nollywood shows that consistency builds trust. Audiences know what to expect from Nigerian filmmakers: well-edited, culturally resonant stories with high entertainment value. Ghanaian filmmakers can learn from this brand-building approach, consistently delivering quality films strengthens a production company’s reputation and keeps audiences coming back.

The gap between Ghanaian movies and Nollywood isn’t about talent, it’s about strategy, investment, and vision. By embracing platforms like YouTube and Netflix, improving cinematography, marketing effectively, and fostering collaboration, Ghanaian cinema can take a giant leap forward. The stories are already there; now it’s time to package them in a way that captures both hearts and screens across the world.

