Efya reacts to Agradaa’s return to church after prison release: ‘She’s fitting to do it again’

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:17 - 04 March 2026
Efya
Efya
Efya weighs in on Nana Agradaa’s post-prison church service, casting doubt on the preacher’s transformation as social media debate intensifies.
Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has once again become a major talking point on social media following her release from prison on 3 March 2026.

The controversial preacher completed a one-year custodial sentence after successfully appealing the 15-year term initially imposed on her. Her return to church activities has since generated mixed reactions online, with several public figures weighing in, including award-winning singer Efya.

Efya reacted to a circulating video purportedly showing a member of Agradaa’s congregation appearing overwhelmed during a church service and rolling on the floor, reportedly under what was described as an anointing. The singer expressed scepticism about the developments and questioned whether the televangelist had genuinely changed.

READ MORE: Plantain chips seller defends use of plastic bags in frying: 'There's nothing wrong with it'

She’s fitting to do it to y’all again and again… we gon see..!!
Efya wrote in response to the footage,

READ MORE: Sarkodie responds to Kwame Adinkra's criticism over viral smoking video: 'No excuses'

On 5 February 2026, Nana Agradaa appeared before the Amasaman High Court for judgment in her appeal. After several hours of legal arguments, the court reduced her original 15-year sentence to 12 months’ imprisonment on counts two and three.

In addition, she was fined 200 penalty units (GH¢2,400) and ordered to refund GH¢1,000 to two complainants, alongside fines previously imposed under count one.

The court reportedly described the initial 15-year sentence with hard labour as harsh and excessive. Although the conviction itself was upheld, the presiding judge exercised discretion to vary the punishment.

MUST READ: Court remands Patricia Osei Boateng over alleged role in husband's armed robbery gang

Because the revised sentence was backdated to 3 July 2025, the date of her conviction, the ruling meant that the founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry was required to serve a total of one year in prison before regaining her freedom.

The renewed public debate reflects the lingering controversy surrounding the preacher, as critics and supporters continue to scrutinise her post-release activities.

